'The Business of Legalizing Marijuana' sparks conversation at an event in Surrey next month

SURREY — Officials with Surrey Board of Trade suggest its members may want to learn "The Business of Legalizing Marijuana."

That's the title of a "Surrey Leadership Dialogue Breakfast" event planned for Friday, June 10 at Eaglequest Golf Course in Surrey.

Experts from WorkSafeBC and law firm McQuarrie Hunter will be on hand to discuss a variety of pot-related topics, according to an event advisory sent to the Now this week.

It all relates to word from the federal government that it intends to table legislation to legalize marijuana in April 2017.

"The number of dispensaries for marijuana have expanded dramatically and are only now being brought into regulation by municipal governments," according to the SBOT event advisory.

"As the federal government moves to legalization, what are the implications for business? What policies and regulations currently exist for our workplaces and how will those change with the new legislation?"

The gathering at Eaglequest starts at 8 a.m.

Topics to be discussed include "current legislation and regulation applying to alcohol, drug use and employment standards, the implications of an employee who requires medical cannabis for a medical condition, the implications of employees using recreational cannabis on or off the job, (and) what policies a business will need to review to ensure clarity and understanding amongst employers and employees when the new legislation is presented in 2017."

Members of Surrey Board of Trade are granted free admission to the event. For details, call 604-581-7130 or visit Businessinsurrey.com.

