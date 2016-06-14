  • Connect with Us

Funds raised at Surrey company's barbecue help Fort McMurray fire victims

The A & A Contract Customs Brokers Ltd. team with giant cheque. - submitted
The A & A Contract Customs Brokers Ltd. team with giant cheque.
— image credit: submitted
  • posted Jun 14, 2016 at 3:00 PM

SURREY — Upon hearing about fire-ravaged Fort McMurray, the team at A & A Contract Customs Brokers wanted to help.

In May, the Surrey-based company hosted a barbecue fundraiser to support families in the Alberta town who were impacted by wildfires.

The border-crossing community came out to support the cause, including the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), and close to $1,640 was raised for Canadian Red Cross, with the Alberta government matching the donation.

"When we heard how families had lost their homes and fortunes, we sprang into action," said Graham Robins, company president and CEO.

He was impressed with the turnout at the event and proud of what his team had accomplished in only a few short days.

Other local businesses supported the cause by contributing supplies, including Campbell River Store with propane tanks and Freybe Gourmet Foods with more than 500 hot dogs.

Founded in 1979, A & A is described as a full-service international supply chain provider of freight, warehousing and customs brokerage.

 

 

