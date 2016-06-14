Funds raised at Surrey company's barbecue help Fort McMurray fire victims

SURREY — Upon hearing about fire-ravaged Fort McMurray, the team at A & A Contract Customs Brokers wanted to help.

The border-crossing community came out to support the cause, including the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), and close to $1,640 was raised for Canadian Red Cross, with the Alberta government matching the donation.

In May, the Surrey-based company hosted a barbecue fundraiser to support families in the Alberta town who were impacted by wildfires.

"When we heard how families had lost their homes and fortunes, we sprang into action," said Graham Robins, company president and CEO.

He was impressed with the turnout at the event and proud of what his team had accomplished in only a few short days.

Other local businesses supported the cause by contributing supplies, including Campbell River Store with propane tanks and Freybe Gourmet Foods with more than 500 hot dogs.

Founded in 1979, A & A is described as a full-service international supply chain provider of freight, warehousing and customs brokerage.