'Money machine' and more at Coast Capital Savings' branch-opening celebration in Surrey

SURREY — A community event on Saturday (June 25) will celebrate the opening of Coast Capital Savings' branch at the company's big new headquarters on King George Boulevard, next to King George SkyTrain Station.

The branch moved there from Central City Shopping Centre.

Prize draws, giveaways and food will be part of the event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Also, a "money machine" will be plugged in.

The machine is a little like a shower stall in which money blows around while those who step into it grab as much as they can, a Coast Capital Savings staff member told the Now.

"Guests line up and have one try," the employee wrote in an email. "Inside the machine is anywhere between $5 and $75, combined with fake money. They have 15 seconds to grab as much as much as they can.

"Starbucks will also be providing coffee. The event and all the contests/giveaways are open to guests, whether or not they are members."

From basketball hoops in the lunchroom to treadmills under desks, the new Coast Capital Savings’ “Help Headquarters” is anything but conventional. RELATED STORY: 'Striking' new Surrey landmark unveiled (from January 2016)