A new community newspaper for North Delta readers

A new community newspaper serving North Delta is launching next week.

The North Delta Reporter will publish weekly, starting next Thursday (July 7).

“North Delta is a thriving community and Black Press is thrilled to be launching the North Delta Reporter,” said publisher Dwayne Weidendorf.

“Our strength as a community newspaper chain is our award-winning editorial teams and our commitment to serving each community that we represent. We look forward to serving North Delta via partnerships with readers, advertisers and community-service groups for many years to come.”

In North Delta, the Reporter will serve the same circulation footprint of the Now, its sister publication.

Newly appointed editor James Smith can be reached at editor@northdeltareporter.com or by phone, 604-575-5346.

CLICK HERE to visit NorthDeltaReporter.com.

The Now