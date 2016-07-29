Mega Job Fair & Business Expo at North Surrey rec centre on Aug. 4

A crowd of people at a previous Mega Job Fair & Business Expo hosted in Surrey by PICS.

SURREY — Several thousand job seekers are expected to attend the Mega Job Fair & Business Expo today (Thursday, Aug. 4) at North Surrey Recreation Centre (10275 City Parkway).

The ninth annual event, hosted by PICS, “aims to stimulate employment in a dynamic and proactive environment by strategically empowering companies and participants.”

The organization says more than one hundred exhibitors will be using this event to fill several hundred employment positions, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More details are posted at Megajobfair.pics.bc.ca.

"By drawing from an array of industries and businesses, the Mega Job Fair seeks to exonerate businesses from the stress and pressures associated with job searching, recruiting, and networking. Everything you need—all under one roof," reads a post on the event website.

"The ninth annual installation of the Mega Job Fair collaborates with the Business Expo 2016 (formerly known as the BC Small Business Expo) for the second time. After a highly successful launch in 2014, the Business Expo strives to leave an even bigger impact on the market."