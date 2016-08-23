  • Connect with Us

SBOT announces nominees for Surrey Environmental and Business Awards

Shawn Davis with a package of Compy, a
Shawn Davis with a package of Compy, a 'bin barrier' made of a secret plant material and used in kitchen compost bins, in his garage in the Guildford area of Surrey.
— image credit: file photo: Tom Zillich
  • posted Aug 23, 2016 at 12:00 PM— updated Aug 23, 2016 at 1:00 PM

SURREY — Nominees for the 2016 Surrey Environmental and Business Awards have been announced.

The annual event, hosted by Surrey Board of Trade, will be held as a luncheon on Thursday, Sept. 15 at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel.

SBOT will present the awards to four winners who are Surrey Board of Trade members or Surrey-based businesses that have "demonstrated exceptional dedication to environmental leadership and/or issues.

"The award recipients are guided by a sense of respect for the environment and demonstrate this initiative consistently."

For more event details, visit businessinsurrey.com or call 604.581.7130.

This year’s nominees are:

Small Business Category

Compy Inc.

Green Tech Resurfacing Ltd.

Seaboard Self Storage

Zero Waste Clothing

Medium Business Category

Fleetwood Adventure Service Ltd.

Sunrise Kitchens Ltd.

Mansonville Plastics Group of Companies

Large Business Category

Cascades Recovery

Vancity

Progressive Waste Solutions


