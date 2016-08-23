SBOT announces nominees for Surrey Environmental and Business Awards

Shawn Davis with a package of Compy, a 'bin barrier' made of a secret plant material and used in kitchen compost bins, in his garage in the Guildford area of Surrey.

SURREY — Nominees for the 2016 Surrey Environmental and Business Awards have been announced.

The annual event, hosted by Surrey Board of Trade, will be held as a luncheon on Thursday, Sept. 15 at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel.

SBOT will present the awards to four winners who are Surrey Board of Trade members or Surrey-based businesses that have "demonstrated exceptional dedication to environmental leadership and/or issues.

"The award recipients are guided by a sense of respect for the environment and demonstrate this initiative consistently."

For more event details, visit businessinsurrey.com or call 604.581.7130.

This year’s nominees are: Small Business Category