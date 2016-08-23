- Home
SBOT announces nominees for Surrey Environmental and Business Awards
SURREY — Nominees for the 2016 Surrey Environmental and Business Awards have been announced.
The annual event, hosted by Surrey Board of Trade, will be held as a luncheon on Thursday, Sept. 15 at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel.
SBOT will present the awards to four winners who are Surrey Board of Trade members or Surrey-based businesses that have "demonstrated exceptional dedication to environmental leadership and/or issues.
"The award recipients are guided by a sense of respect for the environment and demonstrate this initiative consistently."
For more event details, visit businessinsurrey.com or call 604.581.7130.
This year’s nominees are:
Small Business Category
Compy Inc.
Green Tech Resurfacing Ltd.
Seaboard Self Storage
Zero Waste Clothing
Medium Business Category
Fleetwood Adventure Service Ltd.
Sunrise Kitchens Ltd.
Mansonville Plastics Group of Companies
Large Business Category
Cascades Recovery
Vancity
Progressive Waste Solutions
