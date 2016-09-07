FOOD: S+L Kitchen & Bar to open at Morgan Crossing as third Joseph Richard Group venture in South Surrey

Surrey's David Jorge preps for the cameras at CTV's Vancouver studio.

SURREY — The Joseph Richard Group (JRG) is back with another restaurant/bar in South Surrey, this time with the expansion of its S+L Kitchen & Bar brand.

A third location of the company's restaurant chain will open in the Morgan Crossing area, in the former Morgan's Public House site at 16051 24th Ave., the company posted on its website today.

The menu will be created by Joseph Richard Group corporate chef David Jorge, the former "MasterChef Canada" season winner.

S+L Kitchen & Bar opened in Langley in January of 2016 and another location will be opening in Abbotsford this fall.

An opening date for the South Surrey location will be announced in October, the company said, and job applications are now welcomed. Email resumés to Hiring@WeAreJRG.ca.

“This is going to be special,” Jorge said in a press statement.

His culinary team is working to modify the current menu.

"We’ll have the Wagyu, of course, but we’re working on some new ideas to keep the menu fresh and exciting for all three locations,” Jorge stated.

S+L will be the third JRG establishment to open in South Surrey, joining Townhall Public House South Surrey and The Hemingway Waterfront Public House.