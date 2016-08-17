  • Connect with Us

Renovated Cloverdale Legion ready to reopen Thursday (photos)

Sign shows reopening-weekend events at Cloverdale Legion.
Cloverdale Legion is ready to reopen following a five-month renovation job that saw the venue closed entirely for several weeks.

The interior of Branch 6 has been modernized to the tune of close to $350,000.

However, the exterior of the 60-year-old building looks pretty much the same.

On Thursday, Legion staff and hired help put finishing touches on the renovated space.

On a back wall, a large photo-mural of a field of poppies has been installed (pictured below).

A kitchen, dance floor, band stage and other features are new to the Legion hall, which reopens to members on Thursday (Aug. 18), followed on Saturday (Aug. 20) by a pancake breakfast, from 8 to 11:30 a.m., and community barbecue from 1 to 4 p.m. On both Friday and Saturday evenings, The Lori Jordan band will perform.

The original plan was to have the branch move to an entirely new building next door, in a lot to the west of the Royal Canadian Legion, on 57th Avenue near Highway 15, but the deal fell apart.

For renovations, approximately half of the budget came from a Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program grant, and the other half from branch reserves.

Nearby, in a lot at the corner of Highway 15, crews with the Townline development company are building what's known as The Brownley, a four-storey building with 82 homes and street-level retail space. The construction site is pictured below.

