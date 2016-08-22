Newton BIA basketball tourney to benefit BC Children’s Hospital

The Newton BIA is hosting a charity basketball tournament to benefit BC Children’s Hospital.

“The Bracket” tourney is set for Aug. 25 and will feature local businesses and organizations.

There will be teams from Newton BIA, Old Surrey Restaurant, Newton Community Centre, Club 16, Harry Bains (MLA), RCMP, Wings and Surrey Crime Prevention Society.

The tourney will run from noon to 4 p.m. and will be held in front of Wings Restaurant (7124 King George Blvd.) which is holding its customer appreciation event at the same time.

Wings will be serving up, yes, you guessed it - wings.

“Cheer on your local favourite while they compete in a four on four tourney for local bragging rights and $500 donated (by the Newton BIA) to BC Children’s Hospital in their name,” reads a Facebook event post.

"Events like this bring positivity into the area and create a united culture within the town centre," says a press release from the Newton BIA. "By having organizations like the RCMP and businesses like Club 16 come together we can showcase leaders in our community striving to create a positive culture here in Newton. Sports provide a space for togetherness, team work, and team spirit. Fun and casual sporting events like this provide positive public spaces and ultimately help develop a sense of community and push to create change in the area."