Community
Early start in Cloverdale for cyclists in The Ride to Conquer Cancer
Rain-soaked cyclists gather at the start of a recent Ride to Conquer Cancer event at Cloverdale Fairgrounds.
CLOVERDALE — A couple thousand cyclists will roll out from Cloverdale Fairgrounds this Saturday morning (Aug. 27) for The Ride to Conquer Cancer, a 200-kilometre, cross-border fundraiser for the BC Cancer Foundation.
The two-day event is considered B.C.'s largest cycling fundraiser, having raised close to $70 million over the past seven years.
Last year, more than 2,000 cyclists took part in the event.
For 2016, cyclists will ride one of two routes from Surrey to Seattle.
Moments before the start of the event here, the total number of ride participants, along with the amount raised in 2016, will be announced.
Opening ceremonies start at 7 a.m. on Saturday.
CLICK HERE for more event details.
tom.zillich@thenownewspaper.com
