Volunteer needed to make Terry Fox Run happen at Surrey's Bear Creek Park

The participants in the 2013 Terry Fox Run at Bear Creek Park in Surrey gather for a group photo before the race.

SURREY — This year’s Terry Fox Run at Bear Creek Park won’t happen unless a volunteer steps up to organize it – and soon.

“I hate to see a run cancelled,” said Donna White, Terry Fox Foundation provincial director, British Columbia and Yukon.

White said the volunteer position will likely require a 30- 40-hour commitment and a large portion will include promoting the run and reaching out to community groups and media. The person should have “exceptional leadership qualities” and have the ability to motivate and mobilize a volunteer team.

“We are looking for someone with a passion for Terry’s story,” White said. “Someone with a strong desire to make the run happen.”

Bear Creek Park has hosted a Terry Fox Run since 1989. Last year, 70 participants ran at Bear Creek Park and raised more than $2,200.

The run, an all-inclusive, family-oriented activity, has become a fall tradition in Canada.

This year, hundreds of thousands of people across Canada are expected to participate in the 36th Annual Terry Fox Run on Sunday, Sept. 18th. There are more than 800 runs throughout Canada.

There are four other runs in Surrey – in Cloverdale, South Surrey, Fleetwood and Fraser Heights.

To volunteer, email donna.white@terryfoxrun.org.

beau.simpson@thenownewspaper.com