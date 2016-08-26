Harry Bains team beats McDonalds to win Newton BIA charity basketball tourney

Newton BIA's team, from left, Molly Green, Tori Artress, Connor Gunnell and Philip Aguire.

NEWTON — Eight teams took part in Newton Business Improvement Association's charity basketball tournament to benefit BC Children’s Hospital Thursday afternoon.

“The Bracket” tourney featured teams from Newton BIA, Old Surrey Restaurant, Newton Community Centre, Club 16, Harry Bains (MLA), RCMP, Wings, McDonalds and Surrey Crime Prevention Society.

Surrey-Newton MLA Harry Bains' team beat McDonalds in a hotly contested final. The Newton BIA will make a $500 donation to BC Children's Hospital in Bains' name.

The tournament was held in front of Wings Restaurant (7124 King George Blvd.) which held its customer appreciation event at the same time.

The Now