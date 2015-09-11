Parkinson SuperWalk set for Sept. 11 in White Rock and Surrey

Liz Campbell-Holroyd, diagnosed with Parkinson's disease at age 52, is organizing a fundraising walk in White Rock.

A fundraising walks in support of Parkinson Society of British Columbia takes place in White Rock and Surrey on Sept. 11.

The newly formed White Rock chapter of the Parkinson SuperWalk is being organized by Liz Campbell-Holroyd and her supporters.

Registration for the White Rock event begins at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 in the parking lot of Kintec, 15185 Russell Ave., across from the Whaling Wall. Participants can choose between a 2.5-km walk and a five-km walk – both starting at 10 a.m.

At the same time, the Surrey SuperWalk chapter will host a three-km walk at Bear Creek Park. Registration is also at 9 a.m.

Campbell-Holroyd was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2010 at age 52.

The neurodegenerative brain disorder progresses slowly in most people and affects people in different ways, but common symptoms include tremors, stiffness, impaired balance and muscle rigidity. Other non-motor symptoms may develop as the disease progresses. There is no cure, but those with Parkinson’s can live long lives with the help of medication, therapy and even surgery.

Campbell-Holroyd, now 58, is on medication to mask tremors and remains positive. In a recent interview with Peace Arch News, Campbell-Holroyd said she’s keen to give back and help others who have the unpredictable disease.

“They just can’t tell you how you are going to progress. They just don’t have any idea.”

Parkinson Society British Columbia, which says 13,300 British Columbians live with the disease, aims to find a cure through advocacy, education, research and support services. The SuperWalk is the society’s largest fundraising event of the year.

To register or sponsor a walker, visit superwalkbc.kintera.org