Mega-sale of Halloween decorations this weekend means the end of popular North Delta 'home haunt'

Gord Sauck and wife Susan outside the 'Gordon Manor' attraction, complete with façade, they've built at their North Delta home for Halloween in recent years, in a photo from October 2015.

Operators of a popular local “home haunt” are about to sell off most of their Halloween-related stuff.

In recent years, Gord Sauck and his wife Susan have spent countless hours designing and building their “Gordon Manor” attraction, set up at their Sunshine Hills-area home every October.

A two-day sale of decorations will take place at their home this weekend, on Sept. 17 and 18, at 11147 Huff Blvd., North Delta.

“It could all fill a five-ton truck, easily,” said Sauck, who told people about the sale in a Sept. 4 post on the attraction’s Facebook page (Facebook.com/gordonmanor).

“It's with a very heavy heart that Gordon Manor will no longer be,” he wrote.

“It should be clearly noted that this (sale) is not for health reasons, or selling our home, it's just I have many, many other projects in the works, and to dedicate three to four months a year building displays is getting a bit much for these tired bones.”

CLICK HERE to read Sauck's Craigslist ad listing all the things he's selling.

Every Oct. 31, “Gordon Manor” has become a magnet for those who love to see and hear Halloween-themed illusions, lights, singing pumpkins, projections and more.

Last year, donations totaling $1,260 were given to C.H.I.L.D. Foundation.

As December approaches, Sauck said he and Susan will be concentrating more on Christmas decorations for their home.

“I’ll build a Santa house and whatnot, for Christmastime, so I still get to have fun with that but I don’t have to have seven or eight people for two days building these main structures (for Halloween),” Sauck told the Now this week.

Still, he’ll keep a few Halloween-y items for display at his house.

“On top of the crypt I had the guy who moves back and forth, and I’ll probably keep him because he was the very first kind of animatronic thing I ever designed,” Sauck said. “He works off of a barbecue spit, of all weird things.”

Also, Sauck is thinking about hosting workshops in October to teach others how to create a “home haunt” like the one he’s operated in recent years.

In his business life, Sauck operates the Innovative Audio store in Newton.

