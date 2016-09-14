Brenden’s Ride fires up in Surrey to raise money to send disabled kids to camp

The third annual Brenden's Ride, started by Surrey resident Brenden Parker (pictured), is set for this Saturday (Sept. 17). The event benefits the Easter Seals Camp in Squamish which offers camps to children with disabilities.

SURREY — A motorcade of motorcycles and classic cars, along with police escorts, are set to ride from Surrey to the Easter Seals Camp in Squamish on Saturday (Sept. 17) to help send kids with disabilities to camp.

The event, dubbed Brenden’s Ride, was started by Brenden Parker three years ago.

The now 20-year-old Surrey resident, who has cerebral palsy, attended the camp for several years as a teen. He learned that the camp was going to cost children $500 to attend after the charity’s donations plummeted and wanted to help to ensure others didn’t miss out.

“To families with disabilities, people in wheelchairs, the $500 is quite a hit. For 30, 40 years it’s always been free,” Brenden’s father Baron told the Now. “He said to me, ‘Dad, I want to help somehow.’

“It’s all Brenden’s idea. We’re just his arms,” Baron added. “He goes out and promotes it. The BC Lions, they donate stuff. The big corporate sponsor he’s obtained this year is End of the Roll. We’ve had a couple of other key sponsors come on board this year as well.”

In year one, the event raised more than $15,000. Last year, they nearly hit $14,000. They hope to squash those number this year, said Baron.

“And every $30 of the registration goes straight to Camp Squamish and the kids,” Baron added. “There’s no admin fee. That was part of the deal. We said, ‘If we organize this and we do this, we want every penny to go to the camp.’”

Registration costs $30 and will begin at 8 a.m. Sept. 17 at The Henry (5708 176th St.).

There will be a barbecue lunch (sponsored by Sammy J Peppers) live entertainment, and a silent auction from noon to 2 p.m. once riders arrive at Camp Squamish.

New this year is a Show ’n Shine and there will be awards for the best motorcycle and best hot rod/classic cars.

For more information, visit lionsbc.ca and click on “Events.”

