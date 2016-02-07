Big antique tractor to visit Surrey's Heritage Rail Sunday

Follow the Cloverdale Reporter on Twitter and Facebook. View our print edition online.

Fans of massive, turn-of-the-last-century agricultural machines take note: Surrey's George Hoffman is bringing his rebuilt 1911 Rumely steam tractor to the Fraser Valley Heritage Society's Cloverdale operations this Sunday.

The 36-hp, 24-foot-long tractor would have been used to clear fields for farming. It's is one of two antique tractors Hoffman owns. He also has a 1913 Gaar Scott.

According to reports, he restored the Rumely tractor from parts he tracked down from across Canada and the U.S., a project that took him 22 years. It was fired up for the first time in 70 years last April, making it the only working one in the country.

The pairing with Surrey's Heritage Rail is bound to delight the crowds turning out to Cloverdale Station on weekends to take a ride on BCER 1225, a restored interurban railcar.

Cloverdale Station and the car barn are open weekends for tours, speeder and Velocipede rides.

Hours of operation are from 9:30 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays to Oct. 2. Cloverdale Station is located at Highway 10 and 176A Street, behind the Clydesdale Inn.

Visit fvhrs.org for more information or email info@fvhrs.org.





