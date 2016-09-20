Surrey stages huge blueberry pie chow-down

Pie lovers chowed down outside Surrey's city hall on Saturday, enjoying a taste of what was billed as B.C.'s largest blueberry pie, at 'Pie in the Plaza.'

SURREY — Pie lovers chowed down outside Surrey's city hall on Saturday, enjoying a taste of what was billed as B.C.'s largest blueberry pie, at "Pie in the Plaza."

The event was staged to "celebrate food and farming," thanks to PricePro and the John Volken Academy.

There was also a petting zoo, live music, and kiosk displays by the city's heritage advisory commission, Fraser Valley Antique Farm Machinery Association, Salmon Habitat Restoration Program, the Honeybee Centre, a seed planting display by Can You Dig It, and more.

