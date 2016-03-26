Annual powwow on Saturday at Surrey KPU campus gym

Dancers at the powwow held in 2015 at KPU Surrey.

SURREY — The gymnasium at KPU Surrey will be a lively and colourful place to be on Saturday (Sept. 24).

The school’s fourth annual powwow will celebrate aboriginal culture from noon to 10 p.m., in the Cedar Building gym at 12666 72nd Ave., Surrey.

The event is free and open to the public.

The annual powwow features a dance competition that sees aboriginal dancers in traditional outfits moving to the beat of traditional drummers. They compete in a number of categories for cash prizes.

Guests at the event can also check out a variety of aboriginal vendors from across the Lower Mainland while experiencing the sights and sounds of a powwow.

Shawn Erickson, KPU’s interim director of student engagement, described the event as “a great opportunity for the KPU community, our neighbours and our partners to connect with aboriginal culture and learn about the university’s important connection to First Nations.”

The event will feature host drum group Oceanside Dakota, emcee John Miller, arena director Sino General and head dancers Evelyn Locker and Arnie Leon.

For more event details, including the schedule of activities, visit Kpu.ca/powwow.

tom.zillich@thenownewspaper.com