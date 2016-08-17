EVENTS GUIDE for August 18 and beyond (Surrey, North Delta)

CONCERTS

Jazz Vespers at Northwood United Church: Hour-long concert events on second and fourth Sundays at church, 8855 156th St., Surrey, 4 p.m. start, Northwood-united.org. *Note: Series is on hiatus for summer, starts again Sept. 25 with Gabriel Mark Hasselbach.

Sounds of Summer music series at a variety of venues in Surrey, to Aug. 31, featuring a variety of performers, from classical strings to gypsy swing. Free admission. “The series is a fantastic way to discover a new garden, rediscover a favourite space, or relax and unwind within a beautiful outdoor setting.” Performances are from 6:30 to 8 p.m. each evening. Info: 604-501-5050, Surrey.ca/culture-recreation/13488.aspx.

Paul DesLauriers Band: Concert by blues trio presented by White Rock Blues Society on Friday, Sept. 9 at Pacific Inn Resort, South Surrey. Info: Whiterockblues.com.

Surrey Reggae Festival on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Stetson Bowl at Cloverdale Fairgrounds, from 1 to 10 p.m. An all-ages event featuring performances by Luciano, Turbulence, Omolara, Mad Riddim, Los Furios and other artists. Advance tickets are $20 via Ticket-pal.ca/event/Surrey-Reggae-Festival. Festival presented by Vancouver-Calgary Dominoes Club and Latin Summer Fest.

FUNDRAISERS

Lure For Cure event on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 1 to 5 p.m. at 16613 Bell Rd., Surrey. All-ages, free (donations to cancer research can be made. A one-day event “where you can catch pokemon, eat food, socialize and battle gyms.” All proceeds from food and donations will go to the BC Cancer Foundation. Info: Facebook.com/events/244605892604630, or contact Jashaun Grewal (jashauun.grewal@gmail.com).

“See You at the Movies” event on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Irmandade Portuguesa Do De Santo Cultural Society, 12918 112th Ave., Surrey. Tickets are $30 for dinner and dance fundraiser hosted in loving memory of Navlesh ‘Sippa’ Mudliar. “Being completely exclusive, out of the ordinary and fitting to the entertainment scene, the evening will be hosted in the style of an original movie premiere/film production. All proceeds from tickets, raffles and cocktails will be donated to ‘The Sippa Memorial Scholarship’ for a struggling student wishing to attain a world-class post-secondary education at VFS.” Info: Call Jashika Gounder of Elegant Studio’s 778-899-7535 or visit Facebook.com/events/1729645220586361.

COMMUNITY

The “Walking Monk” (Bhaktimarga Swami), visits Surrey on Aug. 19, from 5-7pm at the Ram Mandir located at #12, 8473 124th Street. “The Swami conducts lively talks called ‘Tales From the Trails’ during which he shares some of his adventures experienced while hiking across many countries. He welcomes questions from the audience.” The program will be followed by a celebration of Janmastami, Lord Krishna’s birthday, and a free dinner at the mandir.” Info: Thewalkingmonk.net.

Newton Days events hosted by Newton Business Improvement Association: “Troubadour Saturdays” from May to October on 137th Street from noon to 4 p.m. (PARKit, life-size chessboard and live music), plus “Nooner Wednesdays” from June 8 to Aug. 31 (outside BBQ Nation), 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (PARKit, piano music). Info: NewtonBIA.com.

Pop-Up Junk Drop at Surrey Operations Centre parking lot on Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Get rid of household items you can’t put out during your regular waste collection service with junk drop off events in Surrey. Please note this is for City of Surrey residents only. Learn which items can or can’t be thrown away.

OPEN MIC

Delta Arts Council open mic night at Firehall Centre for the Arts (11489 84th Ave., North Delta) on last Friday of each month. “Open Mic gives local talent the opportunity to share and showcase.” Doors open at 7 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $4/person at the door. Info: Deltaartscouncil.ca.

FESTIVALS

Monsoon Festival of Performing Arts: Welcome the Storm: Event held from Aug. 11 to 21 at venues including Surrey Arts Centre and Bell Performing Arts Centre. This inaugural festival features South Asian theatre, with multilingual development workshops on dramaturging, playwriting, directing and acting, along with readings and an “industry” series. Info: Monsoonartsfest.ca.

Zaklan Heritage Farm Harvest Festival on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 5 to 9 p.m. at 13278 84th Ave., Surrey. “Join us for an evening of food, music and farm talk at Zaklan Heritage Farm. Bring a dish to share and your dancing shoes. We’ll have local bands, a pig roast, and good times for all. Check out the event on our blog, youngagrarians.org” More info: Zaklanheritagefarm.com.

Fleetwood Festival: Annual event Saturday, Sept. 10 at Francis Park, featuring a wide variety of performers and children’s activities including trackless train, bouncy castles, face painting, balloons, crafts, sports, games, an outdoor café, BBQ and concession. Info: 604-501-5026, or visit Surrey.ca/culture-recreation/13766.aspx.

“Homecoming Festival” at Alexandra Neighbourhood House: Facility in South Surrey celebrates its centennial with an event on the lawn at Camp Alex on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 3 to 7 p.m. The family-friendly festival will include a mainstage of entertainment featuring the River Bottom Boys, the Ocean Park Wailers, Kit n’Kaboodle, storytelling, presentations commemorating the anniversary, local crafters, food trucks, square dancing, petting zoo, midway, photo booth and more. Admission is free, donations at the gate are welcome, and arriving in period costumes is encouraged. If you’d like to get involved as a volunteer please email matt.skepasts@gmail.com

Surrey Youth Fest on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 1 to 11 p.m. at Guildford Recreation Centre (15105 105th Ave., Surrey) . Daytime festival and evening dance. “The city’s largest free youth event of the year. Enjoy local youth bands and performers, play carnival games, watch the dance battle and skatepark jams, climb a rock wall, visit the food trucks, participate in a workshop, snap a photo at the booth, get henna or airbrush tattoos, eat cotton candy and chocolate, win prizes and lots more.” Info: Surrey.ca/youthfest.

BUSINESS

“Summer Sizzle” series of networking events hosted by Surrey Board of Trade: On Thursday, Aug. 25 at Sandman Suites Guildford and Moxie’s Grill & Bar Rooftop Patio (10608 151A Street, Surrey), and on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at Famoso Neopolitan Pizzeria Guildford (10355 152 Street, Surrey). All events are from 5-7pm. Admission is $25 each for members and $35 each for non-members. Reserve your spot today at Businessinsurrey.com or 604-581-7130.

Surrey Board of Trade Innovation Awards nomination deadline is on Friday, Aug. 19. The board seeks nominations from businesses and organizations that have invented a new technology, brought a new product to market, and enhanced processes around human resources, marketing, workplace safety, community development/social innovation, in four categories. Winners and nominees will be recognized at event on Friday, Sept. 30. For info, call 604-634-0342 or email anita@businessinsurrey.com.

WORSHIP

Vacation Bible School from Aug. 23-26 (Tues. to Fri., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily) at Christ the King Lutheran Church, at Dell Shopping Centre in Surrey, 10568 King George Blvd. “All children are welcome. Bible stories, crafts, skits, games, songs.” Free admission, lunch included. “We can even help with transportation.” For info, call 604-581-9427.

WRESTLING

“Summer Heatwave” event presented by All Star Wrestling on Friday, Aug. 26 (7:30 to 10 p.m.) atCloverdale Fairgrounds’ Alice McKay Building, Surrey. Matches include semi-finals and finals of the All Star Wrestling Tag Team Tournament featuring the Border Patrol, Team USA, Team Rush Hour and a team appointed by ASW management, plus ASW Trans Canada Title, Girls Gone Wrestling (Bambi Hall vs Melody Mangler) and more. Tickets are $20 front row, $15 general-admission, plus GST. Info: Allstarwrestling.ca, 604-710-0872.

CLUBS/BARS

Peacock Bar & Grill: Live music, open-mic nights (Tues./Thurs.) and more at all-ages venue in Whalley, 10257 King George Blvd. Info: 604-584-1388, Peacockbar-grill.com.

Donegal’s Irish House: Live music Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 12054 96th Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-584-2112, Donegalspub.com/events.html.

Escape bar at Elements Casino: Live music and more on select nights at 300-seat licensed venue, 17755 60th Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Elementscasino.com.

The Taphouse Guildford: Upscale music/sports bar, 15330 102A Ave., Surrey. Tuesday: Acoustic Night, 8 p.m. Wednesday: “Almost Famous Karaoke”; Friday/Saturday: live cover bands. Info: 604-583-8828, Thetaphouse.ca.

Pancho’s Top 40 Rock Club: Live top 40 and classic rock. Tuesday karaoke, Thursday jam night. At 10768 King George Blvd., Surrey, 604-583-3536. Band and special-event info: Panchosnightclub.com.

Dublin Crossing: Live music four nights a week at 18789 Fraser Hwy., Surrey. 604-575-5470, Dublincrossing.com.

Central City Brewing Co.: Live music on select nights at restaurant/bar, 13450 102nd Ave., at Central City, Surrey. Info: 604-582-6620, Centralcitybrewing.com.

COMEDY

Red Green: Steve Smith performs “I’m Not Old, I’m Ripe” tour at Bell Performing Arts Centre in Surrey on Monday, Sept. 19. Info: 604-507-6355, Bellperformingartscentre.com.

Danny Bhoy: Scottish comedian returns to Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Friday, Oct. 28 with “Commonwealth Comedian” show, 7:30 p.m. Tickets and info: Hahaha.com/dannybhoy.

ATTRACTIONS

Surrey’s Heritage Rail: Train rides aboard restored Interurban rail cars at Cloverdale Station on weekends during spring/summer months, Highway 10/176A Street, plus rail-related attractions. Ride ticket prices range from free to $15. Info: FVHRS.com.

BOOKS/LIT

Surrey Muse Writers is a bi-monthly free drop-in for writers who may want/need feedback on their works in progress. “We hope to create a safe place for writers to present work to see the impact of one’s writings, and to find helpful suggestions and feedback to improve it. We’ll have two facilitators and a resource person at each meeting.” Info and schedule to Nov. 19: https://surreymuse.wordpress.com/projects.

FOOD/DRINKS

Ukrainian “soul food” – perogies, cabbage rolls and borscht – available for sale on the last Friday of each month as fundraiser at Ukrainian Cultural Centre, 13512 108th Ave., Surrey, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. “Eat-in, take away, or ready for your freezer.” Info: call 604-531-1923 or 604-581-0313.

WALKS/RUNS

CNIB Night Steps 5K fun run on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Holland Park, 13428 Old Yale Rd., Surrey. All-ages, fee for adults is $20, youth $15, children free. “Brighten the night in support of CNIB. This exciting, family friendly walk raises funds to support CNIB’s vital vision rehabilitation services, such as learning to travel independently using a white cane, braille literacy skills, and a variety of enriching programs and services delivered right in your home community.” Info: email nightstepslowermainland@cnib.ca, visit Cnibnightsteps.ca.

DANCES

Family Dance at Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre on Aug. 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. “It’s easy to find a dance partner when it’s a member of your family! Get everyone into the groove with music and fun before the kids go back to school. It’s active and free!”

Dancing in the Plaza: “Kick up your heels at ‘Ceilidh Tuesdays’ at Surrey City Hall Plaza in August for lively jigs and Celtic folk dancing, 4:30 to 7 p.m. This dance series is open to all skill levels. Come early to learn some new steps and grow as you go. Each week will build on the previous week’s lesson, but beginners are always welcome. Live music performed by the Blackthorn band.” Info: Surrey.ca/culture-recreation/20380.aspx, 604-501-5050.

Surrey International Folk Dancing meets Thursdays from 7 to 10 pm at Walnut Road Elementary, 16152 82nd Ave., Surrey. “No partner or costume required. Beginners welcome. $4 drop-in fee.” Info: dale.c.adamson@gmail.com, 604-496-4236, Surreyfolkdance.org.

Surrey Fiddlers Old Time Dance takes place at Clayton Hall (18513 70th Ave., Surrey) on the first Thursday of every month, except July and August, from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Admission is $4. For info, call 604-576-1066.

Scottish Country Dance classes start again Wednesday, Sept. 7, 7 p.m., at Sullivan Hall, 6306 152nd St., Surrey. Hosted by White Rock Scottish Country Dance Club. “First class free, drop-in fee $5.” Events held on Wednesday evenings each week. For info, call Maureen at 604-536-1367 or visit Wrscdc.org.

“Latin Friday Nights” on second Friday of each month at Amor Fitness, 8 p.m. to midnight at 8056 King George Blvd., Surrey. All ages, admission $10. “Spicy dance party featuring all night dancing with REAL Latin music. Dress to impress.” Info: 604-725-4654, 604-808-2311, Hotsalsadancezone.com.

Swing dance lessons: Drop-in sessions at Jump Joint Swing, #110-12332 Pattullo Pl., Surrey. For event dates, email retroswingkid@gmail.com, call 604-536-0195, visit Jumpjointswing.com.

EDUCATION

Literacy and math tutoring for children 6 to 14, to Aug. 26 at Learning Disabilities Association Fraser South, #201-13766 72 Ave., Surrey. Fee is $25 per hour; subsidies available. “Affordable one-to-one tutoring is offered during July and August for children who are behind in reading, writing or math. Trained tutors work one to one with the child for nine 1-1/2 hour sessions.” Call 604-591-5156, visit Ldafs.org/current-programs.

Surrey English Language Centre provides free English language classes for new immigrants to Canada with proof of permanent residence, age 17 or older. “We offer full-time and evening LINC classes year-round, funded by Citizenship and Immigration Canada.” To register, call 604-582-7479, email selc@shaw.ca, visit 9801 King George Blvd. (suites #111 and #350), Surrey.

Free “English for the Workplace” classes at PICS in new Project Based Language Training Program (PBLT). “Students will learn and develop soft skills, job search, resume writing, interview skills, networking and much more.” Call 604-596-7722, ext. 138. Free childminding on site.

TALKS/FORUMS

“Introduction to Permaculture” event with Matthew Stephens on Monday, Aug. 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Surrey City Centre Library, 10350 University Drive, Dr. Ambedkar Room (#418). Free admission. “Permaculture is a process for creating systems that are ecologically sound, and sustainable over the long term, with an emphasis on regenerative assets and renewable resources.” Info: Villagesurrey.ca/event/introduction-to-permaculture.

YOUTH

Band-Aid: Youth Musician Development Day on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Surrey City Hall (13450 104 Ave Surrey). “A free musician development day for local singers, songwriters, solo artists, bands and DJs between 12-22 years of age. Young musicians join music industry mentors, such as Speed Control and Bob D’Eith, for a jam-packed day of workshops. The day ends with a jam night featuring the musicians and mentors of Band-Aid.” Registration is required and participants have first priority to perform at Surrey Youth Fest on Sept. 17. Info: Surrey.ca/bandaid.

SENIORS

Seniors in the Park events: “Seniors can get active outdoors and drop-in for free games of bocce, cards, horseshoes, lawn darts and more. Sessions are rain or shine.” Events are held every Wednesday until Aug. 31 at Francis Park (15951 83rd Ave., beside Fleetwood Recreation Centre), from 1 to 3 p.m., and also during those hours every Friday until Aug. 19 at Historic Stewart Farm (13723 Crescent Rd.).

Newton Seniors Centre Tennis Club seeks experienced, senior (55+) tennis players. “We are not a teaching club, so you must know how to play, serve and score.” For information, call Al or Sue at 604-594-8783, or Jan, 604-502-7844.

Music Jammers: Seniors (50+) invited to join in lively two-hours of music, dancing and fun, Wednesdays from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Kennedy House Seniors Centre, 11760 88th Ave., North Delta. Drop-in fee 35 cents. “Call ahead to make sure we’re not cancelled that week.” 604-594-2717.

MOVIES

Movies Under The Stars: Outdoor movie series at Holland Park in Surrey on Saturday evenings in August, presented by Downtown Surrey BIA. Schedule includes “Minions” on Aug. 6, “Inside Out” on Aug. 13, “Big Hero 6” on Aug. 20 and “Zootopia” on Aug. 27. Free admission, movies start at dusk at 13428 Old Yale Rd. Info: 604-580-2321, Downtonwsurreybia.com. “Along with the four animated movies, each night will also feature entertainment from local performers.”

Free Outdoor Family Movie Nights hosted by City of Surrey: “Bring your own lawn chairs, blankets and snacks for movies under the stars. Family activities and entertainment begin at 6 p.m. Movies start at dusk.” At Don Christian Park on Aug. 19; Katzie Elementary School on Aug. 12, Aug. 26, and Fraser Heights Recreation Centre on Aug. 12.

AUDITIONS

“Pinocchio” panto auditions held by Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society on Thursday, Sept. 1 at St. Cuthburt’s Church in North Delta and Tuesday, Sept. 6 at Arbour room at Valley View funeral home in Surrey. Callbacks are on Thursday, Sept. 8 at St. Cuthburt’s. “Please come prepared with a solo with an accompaniment track or sheet music and a joke.” To book your audition, email fvgssproducer@gmail.com. Reheasals will be on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday evenings for performances at Surrey Arts Centre from Nov. 24 to Dec. 4.

CALLS

“We Are Newton” anthology: The Friends of the Grove group is collecting Newton stories for its neighbourhood anthology. “The anthology will be a collection of stories, poems and other writings that explore the neighbourhood of Newton and what it means to live, work, and play here. The anthology will be the first book to go in a Little Free Library being built in The Grove in the fall. Once in the Little Free Library, the anthology will be available for free for people to borrow and read.” Participants are invited to submit one piece, any genre, up to 2,000 words or up to 3 pieces any genre up to a maximum of 500 words each. Full submission guidelines can be found online at Friendsofthegrove.ca/projects/we-are-newton. Submissions can be sent to newtonstories@friendsofthegrove.ca. Anyone unable to submit electronically may contact Ellen at 604-652-8279. The deadline for submissions is Oct. 2.

2016 Surrey Skill Share Fair: Event organizers are looking for people with interesting skills and projects to present at the 3rd Annual Surrey Skill Share Fair, on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 11 am to 3 pm at the Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre in Surrey. “The Skill Share Fair is an informal community-led event that provides a comfortable setting for people to share skills and learn from others. Presenters may choose from a variety of formats for sharing including hosting an information table, running a 1-2 hour workshop, or being a wandering performer or teacher. Presenters will receive a free lunch.” Workshop proposal can be submitted online at www.surreyskillshare.ca or info@surreyskillshare.ca.

VISUAL ART

“Individuality” youth photo documentary to be showcased at Guildford Town Centre mall until Aug. 28. Inspired by Canada’s 150th anniversary, the documentary of 100 portraits features the diverse and multi-layered identities of South Asian women growing up in Western society.

“Land Art” exhibit by BC Floral Art Society on Friday, Aug. 19, 10 am to 5 pm, at Semiahmoo Fish and Game Club, 1284 184th Street, Surrey. “Land Art is popular in Europe but new to North America. Come see fabulous creations using natural materials such as tree, branches, flowers, moss in a unique setting by the Little Campbell River. Enjoy the nature trail as you move through the displays. Floral demonstrations and plant sale also.” Info: Bcfloralartsociety.com.

Surrey Art Gallery: Gallery is located at Bear Creek Park, 88th Ave./King George Blvd. 604-501-5566, Surrey.ca/artgallery. Exhibits on view to Aug. 27: “ARTS 2016, “Away: The Artist as Traveller” and “Jay Bundy Johnson: Being still (life) shows us who we are.”

PopUp Newton Gallery + Creative Hub: Gallery space in Newton features local artists and collectives, at 137th Street and 72A Avenue. Info: Facebook.com/PopUpNewton. From Aug. 6-26: Sofia/c (South of the Fraser Inter Arts Collective); From Aug. 30: Kwantlen Art Collective: Private Inquiries, Public Exposures; From Sept. 24: AgentC Projects/Sonny Assu: Process.

Thursday Artist Talk: Events hosted by Surrey Art Gallery Association (SAGA) on first Thursday of every month at Bear Creek Park facility, 7:30 p.m. Info: 604-501-5566, Arts.surrey.ca.

Watershed Artworks gallery shop: Works by local artists featured at North Delta facility operated by non-profit Watershed Artworks Society, In lobby of North Delta Recreation Centre, 11415 84th Ave. Info: 604-596-1029, Watershedartworks.ca.

Newton Cultural Centre showcases works by local artists at 13530 72nd Ave. Info: 604-594-2700, Artscouncilofsurrey.ca. From July 1 to 31: “Individuality: South Asian Young Women Photography Exhibition.”

Surrey Urban Screen: Digital art shown on screen on side of building at Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre, at 13458 107A Ave. Exhibit can be viewed from 30 minutes after sunset until midnight. Info: 604-598-5898, Surreyurbanscreen.ca.

MUSEUMS

Surrey Museum: Located at 17710 56A Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Surrey.ca/heritage, 604-592-6956.

Historic Stewart Farm: Facility located at site of 1894 farmhouse and heritage gardens, at 13723 Crescent Rd., South Surrey. Info: 604-592-6956, www.surrey.ca/heritage.

Surrey Archives: Info: 604-502-6459 or archives@surrey.ca. 17671 56th Ave, Cloverdale.

GOLF EVENTS

Friends United Beyond All Race “Golf Classic 2016” on Sunday, Aug. 28 from noon to 8 p.m. at Guildford Golf & Country Club in Surrey, benefiting Make-A-Wish BC & Yukon. “We are proud to announce our new partnership with the Jaylen Sandhu Dreams Foundation. This is a new and exciting partnership as we continue granting wishes and moving towards achieving our goal of granting three wishes this year.” For registration info, visit Friendsunitedbeyondallrace.com/golf-classic-tournament.

SPORTS/REC

North Surrey Football Bronze Boot Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 28 at Bear Creek Park. “Come on out for some great youth football” at 47th annual event. More info: Surreyfootball.com.

Junior Golf Clinic presented by Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour and Dams Ford Lincoln: Free instruction for kids at Hazelmere Golf Club on Sunday, Aug. 28 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. “We’ll have room for just over 50 kids. It’s for boys and girls ages 5-12.” To register, call or email Amber Jackson at (604) 532-9921 or amber_jackson@dams.net. “We supply everything clubs included should the kids not have any.” Info: Maplejt.com.

Free swims sponsored by Westminster Savings, on Saturdays throughout the year. “Join us for our free family swims held once per month at each of our indoor pools. Free swims are part of Westminster Savings’ Project Better Balance.” Events are held at the North Surrey rec centre pool on the last Saturday of each month from 2 to 5 p.m., at South Surrey’s indoor pool on the first Saturday of each month from 1 to 4 p.m., and at the Surrey Sport & Leisure pool on the third Sunday of each month from 3 to 5 p.m.

MARKETS

Zaklan Heritage Farm markets are held Saturdays in summer from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 13278 84th Ave., Newton. “Come for the fresh produce, grab a locally roasted coffee and visit with the chickens and animals.” Info: Zaklanheritagefarm.com.

Surrey Urban Farmers Market: Weekly event held Wednesdays from noon to 5 p.m. at North Surrey rec centre plaza, to Oct. 5, at 10275 City Parkway, Surrey. “Come by with the family for a snack at our food trucks, or drop by for some groceries after work.” Info: Surreymarket.org, 778-228-FARM (3276), email info@surreymarket.org.

North Delta Farmers Market: Events on Sundays at North Delta Recreation Centre, 11415 84 Ave., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., to Oct. 30. Food trucks, live music, vendors, more. Info: Northdeltafarmersmarket.com.

The Cloverdale Market: “Your Weekly Treasure Hunt” in two buildings with 200 tables and 100+ outdoor spots, open every Sunday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cloverdale Fairgrounds, off 176th St. (Hwy 15) and 62nd Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-837-1676, Cloverdalemarket.ca.

KIDS/FAMILY

Park Play events at various locations and times in Surrey until Aug. 26. “Park Play Staff will be in your neighbourhood park with free art, inclusive games, and activities! Note: Don’t miss out on the Park Play Wrap-Up Picnic on Aug. 26 from 11 am to 2 pm at Holly Park.”

LIBRARY EVENTS

Fleetwood Cook Book Club meets bimonthly at Fleetwood Library on Mondays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Schedule includes events on Sept. 12 (Introduction and distribute first books), Oct. 3 (Vegetarian & Vegan Cooking) and Dec. 5 (Cookie Swap). “If you enjoy sampling and sharing new dishes, grab your apron and sign up for the Fleetwood Cook Book Club. We pick the theme/books, and you select a recipe to make from that book, then we all get together to share a meal.” Call to register: 604-598-7346.

CLUBS/GROUPS

Surrey Singles Over 60: “Are you interested in meeting new people and having fun dancing, bowling, cards, dinners, picnics etc.? We are accepting new members based in the North Surrey/North Delta area, so call 604-594-2860 and ask for Lyla or Doug or Roy at 604-593-1918.”

North Delta Newcomers and Friends is a ladies social club. “Our fall activities are in full swing. If you are new to the area or would just like to meet some new people, please call and arrange to attend some of them (morning walks, coffee times, stitch and chat, card games, and par 3 golf, potlucks and our monthly dinners.” Info: call Kathy at 604-583-3691 or Pam at 604-597-7974.

Surrey Beekeepers Association meetings held on third Wednesday of each month, 7:30 p.m. start at Honeybee Centre, 7480 176th St., Surrey. Contact Don or Fran Carter, 604-591-3262. “All welcome to attend and learn about bees.”

CFUW (Canadian Federation of University Women) North Delta/Surrey is a club open to all women graduates, students and associates who support the mission and ideals of CFUW, which provides annual scholarships and bursaries to deserving female graduates who are going on to university. The club meets monthly from September to June. Contact Heather at 604-591-7678 or Eleanor at 604-589-3631.

NETWORKING

Valley Women’s Network Luncheons held on last Wednesday of every month at Eaglequest Golf Club, 7778 152nd St., Surrey. Event fee $27, or $30 at door for non-members. “Come share your business successes, goals with us and let us help one another.” Info: Valleywomensnetwork.com, 604-940-9355.

VOLUNTEERS

Surrey Hospice Society, which offers programs and services in hospice, palliative and bereavement care (all offered free of charge), needs volunteers and also donations to support its programs. Volunteers needed for resource centre (reception and general office work), palliative client care at Laurel Place and SMH and thrift store (retail, cashier, stocking, inventory duties). To help, call 604-584-7006, email admin@surreyhospice.com or visit #1-15243 91st Ave., Surrey.

Surrey Art Gallery Association seeks volunteers for its gift shop at its Bear Creek Park facility. “If you enjoy meeting new people and local artists, being around unique and finely crafted artworks by artists from around the Lower Mainland, this is the place for you.” Contact Joan Owen, 604-531-8118.

AUDITIONS

Panorama Children’s Choir, under the direction of Dolores Scott begins their new semester with a focus on World Rhythms. No auditions. Ages K-7 New members welcome Tuesday afternoons at 14853 60th Ave., Surrey. “This is a place to share your voice with friends and shine as one!” Call 604 595-6718 to register. Info: Doloresscott.com.

Maple Leaf Singers: “Meet new people, have fun, and reveal the song in your heart. Join the Maple Leaf Singers, a unique show chorus that includes singers from all parts of Metro Vancouver and performs at a variety of events. Baritone and bass voices particularly needed, but all are welcome. Learn more at Mapleleafsingers.com. Ask Anne Baird about joining at via email, information@mapleleafsingers.com.

HEALTH

Al-Anon: “When you don’t know where to turn because someone drinks too much, Al-Anon family groups can help.” Call 888-425-2666, M-F, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., or visit Al-anon.alateen.org.

Cancer: Thriving and Surviving Program, on Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Elim Village - The Oasis, 9008 158th St., Surrey. “A self-management program designed for people who have completed treatment and are living with or have been affected by cancer. Classes are highly participative, where mutual support and success build the participants’ confidence in their ability to manage their health and maintain active and fulfilling lives. The workshop is facilitated by two trained lay leaders, many who are cancer survivors themselves. Caregivers are also welcome to attend.” Info: Selfmanagementbc.ca.

Nar Anon: “If you have a family member or friend struggling with addiction problems, then Nar Anon may be the place for you. We meet on Tuesdays at Bethany-Newton United Church on the corner of 60th and 148th St. in Surrey. Meetings start at 7:30 p.m.” Info: Nar-anon.org.

Surrey Multiple Sclerosis support meetings held on the last Wednesday of every month, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., at Fleetwood Christian Reformed Church, 9165 160th St., Surrey. Info: Contact Cheryl (tcheryl@telus.net, 604-581-3758) or Barb (778-373-0284).

Mental Health Family and Friends Info Night: “Support and information for friends and family of people struggling with mental illness. New members are always welcome,” on first and third Thursday of every month at Shirley Dean Pavilion, 9634 King George Blvd., Surrey (East entrance). For more information, call Katie: 604-585-5666, ext. 772534.

Tao Healing Group (formerly Soul Power) Surrey: “Learn simple but powerful self-healing techniques for any aspect of life, with Certified Healers and Teachers. Receive free healing and blessings.” Tuesday evenings at 7pm, Surrey City Centre Library, 10350 University Dr., “Everyone is welcome, and no previous experience is necessary.” By donation, info: 778-379-9920.

Canadian Mental Health Association (Delta) offers an Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Support Group for individuals with OCD and/or friends and family, on first Wednesday of every month, 7 to 9 p.m., 11715 72nd Ave., North Delta (house). Call 604-943-1878 to register.

MOVIE THEATRES

Hollywood 3 Cinemas: 7125 138th St. (Newton Centre, near 72nd Ave., Surrey). 604-592-4441. Hollywoodcinema.ca.

Empire Studio 12 Guildford: 15051 101st Ave. 604-581-1716.

Strawberry Hill Cineplex: 12161 72nd Ave., Surrey. 604-501-9400.