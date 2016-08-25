THREE THINGS TO DO: Football at Bear Creek Park, jazz at Holland Park and golf in Guildford

1. Are you ready for some football? The North Surrey Minor Football Association sure is, and their teams will be jacked for the 47th annual Bronze Boot tournament happening this weekend (Aug. 27-28) on the turf at Bear Creek Park. A tourney highlight is an alumni barbecue, set for Saturday from noon to 6 p.m., and the gridiron action will include both tackle and flag games involving teams from White Rock, Mission, New Westminster, Victoria and other cities in the region. Look for the schedule and other tournament details at Surreyfootball.com/football/2016-bronze-boot.

2. Another Sounds of Summer music series will come to a close next Wednesday evening (Aug. 31) with a performance by The Golden Ears Jazz Band (pictured above) at Holland Park Gardens. The City of Surrey-hosted series stages free concerts at a variety of outdoor venues around town. The music will be heard from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Holland Park, 13428 Old Yale Rd., and concert-goers are encouraged to bring folding chairs, maybe a blanket and a picnic basket filled with goodies to share. For more details, phone 604-501-5050 or CLICK HERE.

3. Grip it and rip it for charity this coming Sunday (Aug. 28) during another Friends United Beyond All Race “Golf Classic” tourney. Registration starts at noon for the annual “best ball” tourney, which includes two hole-in-one prizes of $10,000, a long-drive contest, putting/chipping challenges and more. It all happens at Guildford Golf & Country Club, and money raised will benefit Make-A-Wish BC & Yukon. More event details can be found at Friendsunitedbeyondallrace.com/golf-classic-tournament.

