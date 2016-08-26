VIDEO: Lions QB Jennings jams on the drums at Vancouver jazz club

B.C. Lions quarterback Jonathon Jennings on the drums at Frankie's Jazz Club in Vancouver, in a YouTube video posted to Cory Weeds' account.

The man can throw a football, and now we learn Jonathon Jennings can also play the drums.

That's right, the young B.C. Lions quarterback also lays down a mean beat.

Local saxophonist Cory Weeds recently welcomed Jennings as a guest performer on the stage at Frankie's Jazz Club in Vancouver, for one of Weeds' "happy hour" sessions there.

Interviews and music can be seen and heard in the video posted below.

Turns out, Jennings grew up playing the drums in church in his native Ohio.

These days, he can be found practicing at the Lions' facility in Surrey.

