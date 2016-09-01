THREE THINGS TO DO: Get dancing at Surrey's Sullivan Hall, 'Scottish Country' style

1. Ever wanted to try dancing Scottish Country style? Sullivan Hall is the place to be on Wednesday evening (Sept. 7) for the start of White Rock Scottish Country Dance Club sessions there, starting at 7 p.m. Every month, from fall to spring, the group hosts a “social” at which dancers of all levels are invited to get moving on the dance floor, and visitors are always welcome. The club has been active since 1954, so apparently they’re doing something right. The hall is located at 6306 152nd St., Surrey, and the first class is free (it’s a $5 drop-in fee thereafter). For more details, visit Wrscdc.org.

2. Admission is free for the inaugural Surrey Knights season-opening hockey game at North Surrey Recreation Centre next Thursday night (Sept. 8). The Junior B team, which moved from Langley over the summer, hits the ice at 7:45 p.m. for a tilt against Mission Outlaws in Pacific Junior Hockey League action. Look for details at SurreyKnights.ca.

3. All summer, Cineplex Theatres’ Strawberry Hill location has been showing “Family Favourites,” a family-friendly series of movies screened on Saturday mornings starting at 11 a.m. Admission is $2.99 per person for each of the movies, with a portion of proceeds forwarded to Free The Children. Next up, on Sept. 3, is “Labyrinth,” a 1986 fantasy starring David Bowie and directed by Jim Henson. In this movie, “a selfish 16-year old girl is given 13 hours to solve a labyrinth and rescue her baby brother when her wish for him to be taken away is granted by the Goblin King.” The series concludes this month with “Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs” (Sept. 10) and the new “Air Bud: Pup Star” flick (Sept. 17 and 24). For tickets and more info, visit Cineplex.com/Events/FamilyFavourites.

BONUS EVENT THIS WEEK:

4. Rub elbows with the right people during the Summer Sizzle Networking Series, hosted by Surrey Board of Trade as a way of encouraging people to “enjoy appetizers and refreshments on pool decks and patios while creating new business contacts.” The three-event series concludes on Wednesday (Sept. 7) with a gathering at the Famoso Neopolitan Pizzeria at Guildford Town Centre, from 5 to 7 p.m. Admission is $25 for members, or $35 for non-members. Details are posted at Businessinsurrey.com, or dial 604-581-7130.