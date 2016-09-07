- Home
‘Kwantlen Improv’ club starts Sept. 19 with Surrey-raised comedian
Surrey-raised comedian Daniel Chai is “coming home” to teach comedy to members of the new Kwantlen Improv club.
Weekly drop-in workshops will be held at the Surrey campus of Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU) starting on Monday, Sept. 19, from 5 to 6:50 p.m. in the Cedar Building.
Students, alumni and members of the general public are invited to get involved.
Chai is co-founder and producer of The Fictionals Comedy Co. and is a mainstage player with Vancouver TheatreSports League. He’s also a former Now freelance reporter, circa 2007.
“Communication techniques, teamwork, and presentation skills are just a few of the areas we will explore” at Kwantlen Improv sessions, Chai said. “Plus there will be lots of laughs.”
Attendance is free for current Kwantlen students; the fee is $5 for Kwantlen alumni and $10 for members of the public. For more details, email chaicanada@yahoo.ca or contact Kwantlen Student Association.
• Meanwhile, the KSA also presents the comedy of local “stunt magician” Wes Barker in a show on Tuesday, Sept. 13 starting at 5 p.m. Look for more details at Kusa.ca.