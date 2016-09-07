EVENTS GUIDE for Sept. 8 and beyond (Surrey)

Pop-punk band Speed Control returns to Surrey Arts Centre for Saturday’s Band-Aid event for young musicians. See listing under Youth.

CONCERTS

Jazz Vespers at Northwood United Church: Hour-long concert events on second and fourth Sundays at church, 8855 156th St., Surrey, 4 p.m. start, Northwood-united.org. *Note: Series is on hiatus for summer, starts again Sept. 25 with Gabriel Mark Hasselbach.

Paul DesLauriers Band: Concert by blues trio presented by White Rock Blues Society on Friday, Sept. 9 at Pacific Inn Resort, South Surrey. Info: Whiterockblues.com.

Surrey Reggae Festival on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Stetson Bowl at Cloverdale Fairgrounds, from 1 to 10 p.m. An all-ages event featuring performances by Luciano, Turbulence, Omolara, Mad Riddim, Los Furios and other artists. Advance tickets are $20 via Ticket-pal.ca/event/Surrey-Reggae-Festival. Festival presented by Vancouver-Calgary Dominoes Club and Latin Summer Fest.

“A Tribute to Elvis” concert featuring Pete Paquette and Chris Connor as part of B.C. tour, on Sunday, Oct. 16, 7 p.m. start, at Bell Performing Arts Centre in Surrey. Tickets and show info: 604-507-6355, Paquetteproductions.com.

FUNDRAISERS

“Friends Forever” team charity fundraising dinner & dance on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Khanna Banquet Hall, 11267 125A St., Surrey. Tickets $30 advance, $40 at Door, 12 years and under $15. “An evening with families and friends supporting Vancouver - Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation CIBC Run for the Cure. Door prizes, 50/50 raffle, Toonie Toss, silent auction, delicious food, entertainment and dance the evening away with DJ Sham.” Info: Call 778-788-6936 or visit Facebook.com/events/841475289318630.

Peace Arch Chorus hosts a garage sale on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Port Kells community hall from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 18918 88 Ave., Surrey, as a fundraiser for the community choir. “Come find the best bargains, and enjoy a song or two. There will be a wide variety of items including housewares, books, toys and games, clothing, and even plants. Info: Facebook.com/events/191228881294970.

“Journeys in the Right Direction, Guiding Youth Home”: All Nations Youth Safe House hosts fundraising gala on Friday, Sept. 16 at Surrey’s Riverside Banquet Hall, 6 p.m. start. “We are celebrating 10 years of providing emergency housing to at-risk and homeless youth in our community. Our goal for our event is to raise awareness on the high need for housing for youth who are between 19-24 years old, who are homeless and in need of support.” Event includes buffet dinner, cash bar, cultural performances and guest speakers, plus comedy and magic show by Perry James and “Big Brother Canada” contestant Suzette Amaya as emcee. Single and group tickets available. Info: kyla.bains@frafca.org, 604-996-9602, Eventbrite.ca/myevents.

“See You at the Movies” event on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Irmandade Portuguesa Do De Santo Cultural Society, 12918 112th Ave., Surrey. Tickets are $30 for dinner and dance fundraiser hosted in loving memory of Navlesh ‘Sippa’ Mudliar. “Being completely exclusive, out of the ordinary and fitting to the entertainment scene, the evening will be hosted in the style of an original movie premiere/film production. All proceeds from tickets, raffles and cocktails will be donated to ‘The Sippa Memorial Scholarship’ for a struggling student wishing to attain a world-class post-secondary education at VFS.” Info: Call Jashika Gounder of Elegant Studio’s 778-899-7535 or visit Facebook.com/events/1729645220586361.

COMMUNITY

Newton Community Walk hosted by Newton BIA on Friday, Sept. 9, starting at 9 a.m. at the Newton McDonalds restaurant. “We will be walking to streets, picking up trash, reporting problem sites while building community.” RSVP by the Wednesday before the scheduled walk to nasrin@newtonbia.com.

International Day of Peace Celebration on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 2 to 5:30 p.m. at Fleetwood Community Centre, Surrey (15996 84th Ave.). Free admission. “International music, dance, & other entertaining on-stage performances from varied cultures around the world, aboriginal prayers & drumming, narrations by war victims, keynote speeches and more.” Info: Peacealways.org.

OPEN MIC

Delta Arts Council open mic night at Firehall Centre for the Arts (11489 84th Ave., North Delta) on last Friday of each month. “Open Mic gives local talent the opportunity to share and showcase.” Doors open at 7 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $4/person at the door. Info: Deltaartscouncil.ca.

YOUTH

Band-Aid: Youth Musician Development Day on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Surrey City Hall (13450 104 Ave Surrey). “A free musician development day for local singers, songwriters, solo artists, bands and DJs between 12-22 years of age. Young musicians join music industry mentors, such as Speed Control and Bob D’Eith, for a jam-packed day of workshops. The day ends with a jam night featuring the musicians and mentors of Band-Aid.” Registration is required and participants have first priority to perform at Surrey Youth Fest on Sept. 17. Info: Surrey.ca/bandaid.

FESTIVALS

Fleetwood Festival: Annual event Saturday, Sept. 10 at Francis Park, featuring a wide variety of performers and children’s activities including trackless train, bouncy castles, face painting, balloons, crafts, sports, games, an outdoor café, BBQ and concession. Info: 604-501-5026, or visit Surrey.ca/culture-recreation/13766.aspx.

“Homecoming Festival” at Alexandra Neighbourhood House: Facility in South Surrey celebrates its centennial with an event on the lawn at Camp Alex on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 3 to 7 p.m. The family-friendly festival will include a mainstage of entertainment featuring the River Bottom Boys, the Ocean Park Wailers, Kit n’Kaboodle, storytelling, presentations commemorating the anniversary, local crafters, food trucks, square dancing, petting zoo, midway, photo booth and more. Admission is free, donations at the gate are welcome, and arriving in period costumes is encouraged. If you’d like to get involved as a volunteer please email matt.skepasts@gmail.com

Surrey Youth Fest on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 1 to 11 p.m. at Guildford Recreation Centre (15105 105th Ave., Surrey) . Daytime festival and evening dance. “The city’s largest free youth event of the year. Enjoy local youth bands and performers, play carnival games, watch the dance battle and skatepark jams, climb a rock wall, visit the food trucks, participate in a workshop, snap a photo at the booth, get henna or airbrush tattoos, eat cotton candy and chocolate, win prizes and lots more.” Surrey.ca/youthfest.

BUSINESS

10th annual Surrey Environment and Business Awards: Winners will be celebrated at a Surrey Board of Trade luncheon on Thursday, Sept. 15, with keynote speaker Mike McNaney of WestJet. Info: 604-581-7130.

Surrey Board of Trade Innovation Awards: Winners and nominees will be recognized at event on Friday, Sept. 30. For info, call 604-634-0342 or email anita@businessinsurrey.com.

CLUBS/BARS

Peacock Bar & Grill: Live music, open-mic nights (Tues./Thurs.) and more at all-ages venue in Whalley, 10257 King George Blvd. Info: 604-584-1388, Peacockbar-grill.com.

Donegal’s Irish House: Live music Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 12054 96th Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-584-2112, Donegalspub.com/events.html.

Escape bar at Elements Casino: Live music and more on select nights at 300-seat licensed venue, 17755 60th Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Elementscasino.com.

The Taphouse Guildford: Upscale music/sports bar, 15330 102A Ave., Surrey. Tuesday: Acoustic Night, 8 p.m. Wednesday: “Almost Famous Karaoke”; Friday/Saturday: live cover bands. Info: 604-583-8828, Thetaphouse.ca.

Pancho’s Top 40 Rock Club: Live top 40 and classic rock. Tuesday karaoke, Thursday jam night. At 10768 King George Blvd., Surrey, 604-583-3536. Band and special-event info: Panchosnightclub.com.

Dublin Crossing: Live music four nights a week at 18789 Fraser Hwy., Surrey. 604-575-5470, Dublincrossing.com.

Central City Brewing Co.: Live music on select nights at restaurant/bar, 13450 102nd Ave., at Central City, Surrey. Info: 604-582-6620, Centralcitybrewing.com.

COMEDY

Central City Comedy pro-am nights at the Peacock Bar & Grill, at 10257 King George Blvd., Surrey. Cover $5, 8 p.m. show time. Show on Tuesday, Sept. 13 features host Cliff Prang, James Kennedy, Caleb Jeffries, Humam Mustafa, Leah Howie, Brandon Charboneau and Jenny Toews. Info: Call 604-584-1388 or visit Facebook.com/events/507259819464098.

Red Green: Steve Smith performs “I’m Not Old, I’m Ripe” tour at Bell Performing Arts Centre in Surrey on Monday, Sept. 19. Info: 604-507-6355, Bellperformingartscentre.com.

Danny Bhoy: Scottish comedian returns to Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Friday, Oct. 28 with “Commonwealth Comedian” show, 7:30 p.m. Tickets and info: Hahaha.com/dannybhoy.

THEATRE/STAGE

“Any Wednesday”: The Naked Stage Productions Society presents its debut play, an-award-winning Broadway comedy by Muriel Resnick, in “readers theatre” style, directed by Ed Milaney, from Sept. 16-18 at Newton Cultural Centre. “There are no costumes, props or lighting, only talented actors reading from the play scripts – think old-time radio.” Show times on Sept. 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m., plus Sept. 18 at 2 p.m., at 13530 72nd Ave., Surrey. Tickets are $15 via Brownpapertickets.com or at the door. Info: Nakedstage.net.

Toopy and Binoo in “Fun and Games”: Family-friend Koba Entertainment production features cartoon characters at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, Sept. 17, show times at 1 and 4 p.m. “The dynamic duo perfectly blends optimism, imagination, and spontaneity in their quest to find the best game ever.” Info: 604-507-6355, bellperformingartscentre.com.

“Baker’s Dozen”: Centre Stage at Surrey City Hall (13450 104th Ave.) opens new performance season with Adam Francis Proulx ‘s acclaimed show, on Friday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. “Proulx transforms one puppet into the 12 jury members who must decide the Butcher’s fate. In this one-man courtroom drama/puppet show/mystery/comedy, the charismatic Proulx shows he has a few surprises up his sleeve.” Tickets are $20-40, including all fees, via 604-501-5566, Tickets.surrey.ca.

ATTRACTIONS

Boze Corn Maze is open from Aug. 27 to Oct. 16 at the corner of 64th Avenue and 156th Street in Surrey, on 25 acres of land. For attraction details, including prices and hours of operation, visit Bosecornmaze.com or call 778-578-5450.

Surrey’s Heritage Rail: Train rides aboard restored Interurban rail cars at Cloverdale Station on weekends during spring/summer months, Highway 10/176A Street, plus rail-related attractions. Ride ticket prices range from free to $15. Info: FVHRS.com.

BOOKS/LIT

Surrey Muse Writers is a bi-monthly free drop-in for writers who may want/need feedback on their works in progress. “We hope to create a safe place for writers to present work to see the impact of one’s writings, and to find helpful suggestions and feedback to improve it. We’ll have two facilitators and a resource person at each meeting.” Info and schedule to Nov. 19: https://surreymuse.wordpress.com/projects.

FOOD/DRINKS

Farm Fresh Sundays: An “eat local” dining series involving seven restaurants in Surrey on Sundays in September, featuring at least two-thirds of locally-farmed ingredients. Participating restaurants are Bozzini’s, Elements Casino, Maharaja, Old Surrey, Royal Oak, Tap and The Taphouse. Menus and info: Surrey.ca/culture-recreation/20206.aspx.

Pie in the Plaza: Event on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., caps Agriculture Week events in Surrey, featuring the creation of “B.C.’s largest blueberry pie,” pie-throwing contest and agriculture-related demos and displays, at Surrey City Hall Plaza. Info: Surrey.ca/culture-recreation/20206.aspx.

Ukrainian “soul food” – perogies, cabbage rolls and borscht – available for sale on the last Friday of each month as fundraiser at Ukrainian Cultural Centre, 13512 108th Ave., Surrey, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. “Eat-in, take away, or ready for your freezer.” Info: call 604-531-1923 or 604-581-0313.

WALKS/RUNS

BC SPCA Paws for a Cause walk at Bill Reid Millennium Park in Cloverdale on Sunday, Sept. 11 starting at 9:30 a.m., as part of network of events in B.C. “Participants will be able to enjoy exciting dog agility and nose work demonstrations, a kid’s fun zone, games for dogs, meet Chucky Cheese Mascot and so much more.” Info: Spca.bc.ca/surreywalk.

CNIB Night Steps 5K fun run on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Holland Park, 13428 Old Yale Rd., Surrey. All-ages, fee for adults is $20, youth $15, children free. “Brighten the night in support of CNIB. This exciting, family friendly walk raises funds to support CNIB’s vital vision rehabilitation services, such as learning to travel independently using a white cane, braille literacy skills, and a variety of enriching programs and services delivered right in your home community.” Info: email nightstepslowermainland@cnib.ca, visit Cnibnightsteps.ca.

CIBC Run for the Cure in support of the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation, on Oct. 2 at Bear Creek Park in Surrey. “Whether it’s your first time, or you’ve participated for years, we look forward to having you join the movement and make this year’s event inspirational, memorable, and bring us closer to a future without breast cancer.” Event info: Call 604-443-6956, email Surrey@cbcfcloud.org or visit Cibcrunforthecure.ca.

DANCES

Surrey International Folk Dancing meets Thursdays from 7 to 10 pm at Walnut Road Elementary, 16152 82nd Ave., Surrey. “No partner or costume required. Beginners welcome. $4 drop-in fee.” Info: dale.c.adamson@gmail.com, 604-496-4236, Surreyfolkdance.org.

Surrey Fiddlers Old Time Dance takes place at Clayton Hall (18513 70th Ave., Surrey) on the first Thursday of every month, except July and August, from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Admission is $4. For info, call 604-576-1066.

Scottish Country Dance classes at Sullivan Hall, 6306 152nd St., Surrey. Hosted by White Rock Scottish Country Dance Club. “First class free, drop-in fee $5.” Events are held on Wednesday evenings each week, starting at 7 p.m. For info, call Maureen at 604-536-1367 or visit Wrscdc.org.

“Latin Friday Nights” on second Friday of each month at Amor Fitness, 8 p.m. to midnight at 8056 King George Blvd., Surrey. All ages, admission $10. “Spicy dance party featuring all night dancing with REAL Latin music. Dress to impress.” Info: 604-725-4654, 604-808-2311, Hotsalsadancezone.com.

Swing dance lessons: Drop-in sessions at Jump Joint Swing, #110-12332 Pattullo Pl., Surrey. For event dates, email retroswingkid@gmail.com, call 604-536-0195, visit Jumpjointswing.com.

TALKS/FORUMS

Agriculture Land Leasing workshop: On Thursday, Sept. 15, 8:30 am to 4 pm, at Surrey City Hall rooms 2E A/B, as part of Agriculture Week events in Surrey. Tickets: $30, includes lunch. “Interactive information session for land owners interested in leasing out their agriculture land, and for farmers, or prospective and/or young farmers/producers seeking to lease land for agriculture purposes.” Info: Surrey.ca/culture-recreation/20206.aspx.

Agriculture Speakers Forum on Friday, Sept. 16, from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm, at Surrey City Hall’s Centre Stage.. Tickets are $30 (includes lunch). “Learn what it takes for a healthy, vibrant, resilient food system to function and address the challenges, opportunities, and priorities for strengthening our City’s food system and local economies.” Info: Surrey.ca/culture-recreation/20206.aspx.

SENIORS

Jamming at Fleetwood: Golden-agers are invited to join group of senior musicians that meets every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., at 15996 84 Ave. “We are also currently looking for entertainers or audience who would be willing to help with the set up of equipment. There is no cost, we play for the sheer pleasure of entertaining a dedicated audience who come in to listen or dance, every week. Lunch is available for purchase, and you can try your luck at winning a 50/50 draw.” Info: contact Mildred, email truderung37@gmail.com or call 604-789-5037.

Newton Seniors Centre Tennis Club seeks experienced, senior (55+) tennis players. “We are not a teaching club, so you must know how to play, serve and score.” For information, call Al or Sue at 604-594-8783, or Jan, 604-502-7844.

CALLS

Clayton Heights Optometry is looking to feature Local artists at office, 103A-19151 Fraser Hwy., Surrey. “Are you an artist looking for a place to display your art? We feature an artist every few months on our waiting area wall with complete info on the artist. If you would like your painting, drawing, or photographic art displayed, email us at claytonhtsoptometry@gmail.com for consideration.”

“We Are Newton” anthology: The Friends of the Grove group is collecting Newton stories for its neighbourhood anthology. “The anthology will be a collection of stories, poems and other writings that explore the neighbourhood of Newton and what it means to live, work, and play here. The anthology will be the first book to go in a Little Free Library being built in The Grove in the fall. Once in the Little Free Library, the anthology will be available for free for people to borrow and read.” Participants are invited to submit one piece, any genre, up to 2,000 words or up to 3 pieces any genre up to a maximum of 500 words each. Full submission guidelines can be found online at Friendsofthegrove.ca/projects/we-are-newton. Submissions can be sent to newtonstories@friendsofthegrove.ca. Anyone unable to submit electronically may contact Ellen at 604-652-8279. The deadline for submissions is Oct. 2.

2016 Surrey Skill Share Fair: Event organizers are looking for people with interesting skills and projects to present at the 3rd Annual Surrey Skill Share Fair, on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 11 am to 3 pm at the Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre in Surrey. “The Skill Share Fair is an informal community-led event that provides a comfortable setting for people to share skills and learn from others. Presenters may choose from a variety of formats for sharing including hosting an information table, running a 1-2 hour workshop, or being a wandering performer or teacher. Presenters will receive a free lunch.” Workshop proposal can be submitted online at www.surreyskillshare.ca or info@surreyskillshare.ca.

AUDITIONS

Panorama Children’s Choir, under the direction of Dolores Scott begins their new semester with a focus on World Rhythms. No auditions. Ages K-7 New members welcome Tuesday afternoons at 14853 60th Ave., Surrey. “This is a place to share your voice with friends and shine as one!” Call 604 595-6718 to register. Info: Doloresscott.com.

Maple Leaf Singers: “Meet new people, have fun, and reveal the song in your heart. Join the Maple Leaf Singers, a unique show chorus that includes singers from all parts of Metro Vancouver and performs at a variety of events. Baritone and bass voices particularly needed, but all are welcome. Learn more at Mapleleafsingers.com. Ask Anne Baird about joining at via email, information@mapleleafsingers.com.

VISUAL ART

Surrey Art Gallery: Gallery is located at Bear Creek Park, 88th Ave./King George Blvd. 604-501-5566, Surrey.ca/artgallery.

PopUp Newton Gallery + Creative Hub: Gallery space in Newton features local artists and collectives, at 137th Street and 72A Avenue. Info: Facebook.com/PopUpNewton. From Aug. 30: Kwantlen Art Collective: “Private Inquiries, Public Exposures”; From Sept. 24: AgentC Projects/Sonny Assu: “Process”.

Thursday Artist Talk: Events hosted by Surrey Art Gallery Association (SAGA) on first Thursday of every month at Bear Creek Park facility, 7:30 p.m. Info: 604-501-5566, Arts.surrey.ca. Sept. 8: Master clay artist Keith Rice-Jones will give an illustrated talk on his journey from a cabinet maker to a ceramic sculptor, discussing his cultural and artistic influences along the way.

Watershed Artworks gallery shop: Works by local artists featured at North Delta facility operated by non-profit Watershed Artworks Society, In lobby of North Delta Recreation Centre, 11415 84th Ave. Info: 604-596-1029, Watershedartworks.ca.

Newton Cultural Centre showcases works by local artists at 13530 72nd Ave. Info: 604-594-2700, Artscouncilofsurrey.ca. From July 1 to 31: “Individuality: South Asian Young Women Photography Exhibition.”

Surrey Urban Screen: Digital art shown on screen on side of building at Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre, at 13458 107A Ave. Exhibit can be viewed from 30 minutes after sunset until midnight. Info: 604-598-5898, Surreyurbanscreen.ca.

MUSEUMS

Surrey Museum: Located at 17710 56A Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Surrey.ca/heritage, 604-592-6956.

Historic Stewart Farm: Facility located at site of 1894 farmhouse and heritage gardens, at 13723 Crescent Rd., South Surrey. Info: 604-592-6956, www.surrey.ca/heritage.

Surrey Archives: Info: 604-502-6459 or archives@surrey.ca. 17671 56th Ave, Cloverdale.

MOVIE THEATRES

Hollywood 3 Cinemas: 7125 138th St. (Newton Centre, near 72nd Ave., Surrey). 604-592-4441. Hollywoodcinema.ca.

Empire Studio 12 Guildford: 15051 101st Ave. 604-581-1716.

Strawberry Hill Cineplex: 12161 72nd Ave., Surrey. 604-501-9400.

WORKSHOPS

Outreach LIFE Program: One-day workshop Tuesday, Sept. 27 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Canadian Cancer Society Surrey/North Delta, #150-10362 King George Blvd., Surrey. “Join us for a free workshop that provides powerful tools and information to help you take charge of your health, and improve your chances of prevention, recovery and survival. Open to anyone with a current or previous cancer diagnosis and their support persons.” To register for the session or for more information, call 604-734-7125. Bring your own lunch; snacks and tea will be provided. More info: Inspirehealth.ca.

SPORTS/REC

Surrey Eagles Junior A hockey home opener on Friday, Sept. 9 at South Surrey Arena, 2199 148 St, Surrey, 7 p.m. game time. Admission: students & Seniors $10, Youth $7, Under 5 FREE, Adults $12-$18. “Come see future NHL stars today. Fast-paced, family fun.” Info: Surreyeagles.ca, 604-531-4625 (GOAL).

Surrey Knights Junior B hockey team plays home games at North Surrey Recreation Centre. For schedule of games and ticket information, visit Surreyknights.ca or call 604-534-1285.

Free swims sponsored by Westminster Savings, on Saturdays throughout the year. “Join us for our free family swims held once per month at each of our indoor pools. Free swims are part of Westminster Savings’ Project Better Balance.” Events are held at the North Surrey rec centre pool on the last Saturday of each month from 2 to 5 p.m., at South Surrey’s indoor pool on the first Saturday of each month from 1 to 4 p.m., and at the Surrey Sport & Leisure pool on the third Sunday of each month from 3 to 5 p.m.

MARKETS

Zaklan Heritage Farm markets are held Saturdays in summer from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 13278 84th Ave., Newton. “Come for the fresh produce, grab a locally roasted coffee and visit with the chickens and animals.” Info: Zaklanheritagefarm.com.

Surrey Urban Farmers Market: Weekly event held Wednesdays from noon to 5 p.m. at North Surrey rec centre plaza, to Oct. 5, at 10275 City Parkway, Surrey. “Come by with the family for a snack at our food trucks, or drop by for some groceries after work.” Info: Surreymarket.org, 778-228-FARM (3276), email info@surreymarket.org.

North Delta Farmers Market: Events on Sundays at North Delta Recreation Centre, 11415 84 Ave., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., to Oct. 30. Food trucks, live music, vendors, more. Info: Northdeltafarmersmarket.com.

The Cloverdale Market: “Your Weekly Treasure Hunt” in two buildings with 200 tables and 100+ outdoor spots, open every Sunday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cloverdale Fairgrounds, off 176th St. (Hwy 15) and 62nd Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-837-1676, Cloverdalemarket.ca.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Fleetwood Cook Book Club meets bimonthly at Fleetwood Library on Mondays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Schedule includes events on Sept. 12 (Introduction and distribute first books), Oct. 3 (Vegetarian & Vegan Cooking) and Dec. 5 (Cookie Swap). “If you enjoy sampling and sharing new dishes, grab your apron and sign up for the Fleetwood Cook Book Club. We pick the theme/books, and you select a recipe to make from that book, then we all get together to share a meal.” Call to register: 604-598-7346.

CLUBS/GROUPS

Surrey Singles Over 60: “Are you interested in meeting new people and having fun dancing, bowling, cards, dinners, picnics etc.? We are accepting new members based in the North Surrey/North Delta area, so call 604-594-2860 and ask for Lyla or Doug or Roy at 604-593-1918.”

North Delta Newcomers and Friends is a ladies social club. “Our fall activities are in full swing. If you are new to the area or would just like to meet some new people, please call and arrange to attend some of them (morning walks, coffee times, stitch and chat, card games, and par 3 golf, potlucks and our monthly dinners.” Info: call Kathy at 604-583-3691 or Pam at 604-597-7974.

Surrey Beekeepers Association meetings held on third Wednesday of each month, 7:30 p.m. start at Honeybee Centre, 7480 176th St., Surrey. Contact Don or Fran Carter, 604-591-3262. “All welcome to attend and learn about bees.”

CFUW (Canadian Federation of University Women) North Delta/Surrey is a club open to all women graduates, students and associates who support the mission and ideals of CFUW, which provides annual scholarships and bursaries to deserving female graduates who are going on to university. The club meets monthly from September to June. Contact Heather at 604-591-7678 or Eleanor at 604-589-3631.

MEETINGS

Sources Community Resources Society’s Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 5:30-7:30 pm, at Turnbull Gallery, South Surrey Recreation and Arts Centre (14601 20 Ave.). “This year we will be hosting both the Society and Foundation Annual General Meetings and will conclude with a Community Presentation.” Register by noon Sept. 9. Info: Sourcesbc.ca.

NETWORKING

Make Your Mark Training & Consulting hosts networking event presented by Surrey Board of Trade, on Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 5 to 7 p.m. at 1812 152 St., Surrey. Free admission. Info: Businessinsurrey.com or call 604-581-7130.

Valley Women’s Network Luncheons held on last Wednesday of every month at Eaglequest Golf Club, 7778 152nd St., Surrey. Event fee $27, or $30 at door for non-members. “Come share your business successes, goals with us and let us help one another.” Info: Valleywomensnetwork.com, 604-940-9355.

VOLUNTEERS

Surrey Hospice Society, which offers programs and services in hospice, palliative and bereavement care (all offered free of charge), needs volunteers and also donations to support its programs. Volunteers needed for resource centre (reception and general office work), palliative client care at Laurel Place and SMH and thrift store (retail, cashier, stocking, inventory duties). To help, call 604-584-7006, email admin@surreyhospice.com or visit #1-15243 91st Ave., Surrey.

Surrey Art Gallery Association seeks volunteers for its gift shop at its Bear Creek Park facility. “If you enjoy meeting new people and local artists, being around unique and finely crafted artworks by artists from around the Lower Mainland, this is the place for you.” Contact Joan Owen, 604-531-8118.

HEALTH

Al-Anon: “When you don’t know where to turn because someone drinks too much, Al-Anon family groups can help.” Call 888-425-2666, M-F, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., or visit Al-anon.alateen.org.

Cancer: Thriving and Surviving Program, on Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Elim Village - The Oasis, 9008 158th St., Surrey. “A self-management program designed for people who have completed treatment and are living with or have been affected by cancer. Classes are highly participative, where mutual support and success build the participants’ confidence in their ability to manage their health and maintain active and fulfilling lives. The workshop is facilitated by two trained lay leaders, many who are cancer survivors themselves. Caregivers are also welcome to attend.” Info: Selfmanagementbc.ca.

Nar Anon: “If you have a family member or friend struggling with addiction problems, then Nar Anon may be the place for you. We meet on Tuesdays at Bethany-Newton United Church on the corner of 60th and 148th St. in Surrey. Meetings start at 7:30 p.m.” Info: Nar-anon.org.

Surrey Multiple Sclerosis support meetings held on the last Wednesday of every month, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., at Fleetwood Christian Reformed Church, 9165 160th St., Surrey. Info: Contact Cheryl (tcheryl@telus.net, 604-581-3758) or Barb (778-373-0284).

Mental Health Family and Friends Info Night: “Support and information for friends and family of people struggling with mental illness. New members are always welcome,” on first and third Thursday of every month at Shirley Dean Pavilion, 9634 King George Blvd., Surrey (East entrance). For more information, call Katie: 604-585-5666, ext. 772534.

Tao Healing Group (formerly Soul Power) Surrey: “Learn simple but powerful self-healing techniques for any aspect of life, with Certified Healers and Teachers. Receive free healing and blessings.” Tuesday evenings at 7pm, Surrey City Centre Library, 10350 University Dr., “Everyone is welcome, and no previous experience is necessary.” By donation, info: 778-379-9920.

Canadian Mental Health Association (Delta) offers an Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Support Group for individuals with OCD and/or friends and family, on first Wednesday of every month, 7 to 9 p.m., 11715 72nd Ave., North Delta (house). Call 604-943-1878 to register.

EDUCATION

Surrey English Language Centre provides free English language classes for new immigrants to Canada with proof of permanent residence, age 17 or older. “We offer full-time and evening LINC classes year-round, funded by Citizenship and Immigration Canada.” To register, call 604-582-7479, email selc@shaw.ca, visit 9801 King George Blvd. (suites #111 and #350), Surrey.

Free “English for the Workplace” classes at PICS in new Project Based Language Training Program (PBLT). “Students will learn and develop soft skills, job search, resume writing, interview skills, networking and much more.” Call 604-596-7722, ext. 138. Free childminding on site.

