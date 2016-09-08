MELANIE MINTY: O’Donovan and friends unite for what could be a magical concert at White Rock's Coast Capital Playhouse

Kerry O'Donovan, pictured here in Fighting Chance Productions' 2012 version of 'Little Shop of Horrors' with co-star Melissa Clark, returns to White Rock’s Coast Capital Playhouse for a concert on Sept. 16.

WHITE ROCK — Hooray, by now we have survived the rush of back to school after Labour Day. It’s a busy time of year – I hear that a lot. So tell me a time when our schedules are not busy.

Kerry O’Donovan is busy preparing for a one-night-only concert on Friday, Sept. 16 at White Rock’s Coast Capital Playhouse, 7:30 p.m. start. He has invited long-time friend Phil Dickson to join him, along with Steffanie Davis.

The O’Donovan name is a familiar one in White Rock. Kerry’s dad, Denny, is a well- known White Rock personality through growing up there, and his performances with the Fraser Valley Gilbert & Sullivan Society (now known as FVGSS: A Musical Theatre Society) and First Capital Chorus. Father and son share not only vocal and performing talents but also the same birth date. Awwww. So Kerry grew up surrounded by musical theatre. Good start.

O’Donovan took to piano as if he was born knowing how to play. Honestly, I think he could improv almost any song from any musical you could think of. His favourite is Stephen Sondheim, that intricate musical theatre writer. O’Donovan has performed in a revue of Sondheim’s music, “Putting It Together,” and was the musical director for “Side by Side by Sondheim.”

Playing piano is just one facet of the talent, as O’Donovan recently reprised his role as Motel for Royal City Musical Theatre’s version of “Fiddler on the Roof.” And he was the perfect Seymour in Fighting Chance Productions’ “Little Shop of Horrors” a few years ago.

O’Donovan is a graduate of Earl Marriott Secondary, and of course performed in many of their musicals. And sometimes he performed with my daughter, Keri, at this school, noted for the excellence of their musicals. Grads together. Don’t worry, I’m not telling any secrets.

Dickson (pictured above) also grew up in South Surrey and is also a grad of Earl Marriott. His dad, Don, was also a member of First Capital Chorus, and Phil, like Kerry, had early performance opportunities with FVGSS. Yep, I know Phil Dickson as well. He played the guitar for my daughter’s wedding – almost family, in a way. Dickson has put his life’s work into making music, which can be found online at Phildickson.com.

As for Davis, you may have seen her perform in Theatre Under the Stars’ summer productions of “Legally Blonde,” “Titanic” and “Bye Bye Birdie,” and she is an alumni of Capilano University’s musical theatre program.

For the Sept. 16 concert, O’Donovan will be performing his favourite music from all genres – some musical-theatre favourites, his own compositions and music that has marked milestones in his life. Dickson and Davis will perform on their own, and also as a trio. It should be magical. Tickets are $23 at the box office, 604-536-7535. CLICK HERE to be taken to buy tickets online.

