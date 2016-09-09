Pair of StarWalk events on Sept. 17 to honour Surrey bhangra star Jazzy B, new to BC Entertainment Hall of Fame

SURREY — A pair of events next week will celebrate Jazzy B's induction into the BC Entertainment Hall of Fame.

The Surrey-raised bhangra-music star will be on Granville Street in Vancouver to have his "Starwalk" plaque unveiled, on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 2 p.m., near Robson Street.

Later that day, starting at 6:30 p.m., a formal reception will be held in Surrey at Crown Palace Banquet Hall, where the musician will be given a framed certificate and pin.

Jazzy B is among five new StarWalk Stars recipients announced on May 24.

The other Starwalk inductees this year are actor Michael J. Fox and fellow musicians Joe Keithley, Marcus Mosely and Hal Beckett.

The award is given to those who have “enhanced the province’s cultural profile, both locally and on the world stage.”

In a press statement, Jazzy B said, "I truly feel blessed and honoured to be getting this great recognition from my home province, where I truly honed my craft and from where I started on my musical journey.