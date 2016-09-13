Awards galore for Surrey Little Theatre's 'Titanic' tale

Community Theatre Coalition awards-night winners with Surrey Little Theatre include, from left to right, Dale Kelly (director of 'The Last Lifeboat'), Mike Busswood (producer) and Ben Odberg (lead actor).

Surrey Little Theatre’s production of “The Last Lifeboat” was a big winner at the Community Theatre Coalition’s awards gala.

The event, held on Saturday (Sept. 10) at White Rock’s Coast Capital Playhouse, is the “Oscars” for non-professional theatre companies in Metro Vancouver.

“The Last Lifeboat,” a play about the builder of the doomed “Titanic” cruise ship, won for Best Production and earned Dale Kelly the Best Director award.

(PICTURED: From left, actors Madison Fisher, Izzy Carter, Keoni Rebeiro, Jay Martens, Kait Busswood and Robert Livingston in Surrey Little Theatre's production of "The Last Lifeboat" last spring).

The production, staged last spring at the company’s Clayton-area theatre, also won awards for lead actor (Ben Odberg) and lighting design (Miles Lavkulich).

White Rock Players’ production of “Boeing Boeing” earned supporting-role awards for actors Tegan Verheul and Robert Feher.

Ten theatre companies are part of the region’s Community Theatre Coalition, or CTC. For a full list of award winners, visit Community-theatre.com.

At Surrey Little Theatre, for a month starting on Oct. 20, the company will stage “The Dixie Swim Club,” a story about five female collage swimmers who reunite on an August long weekend.

The company’s next production, “Twelve Angry Men,” will hit the stage starting on Jan. 26, and auditions are set for Sept. 25 and 26. Visit Facebook.com/SurreyLittleTheatre for details, or Surreylittletheatre.com.

