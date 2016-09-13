New kid-friendly 'L'il Haunters' at Potter's 'House of Horrors' in Surrey this year

Clowning around at Potter's 'House of Horrors' attraction in Newton.

NEWTON — Potter's "House of Horrors" will run from Oct. 1 to 31 this year.

The popular Halloween-month attraction returns to the garden shop's Newton location, at 12530 72nd Ave., Surrey.

New this year is "L'il Haunters," a kids-only attraction with two mini haunted houses "that aren't too dark or scary and contain no animatronics or actors," according to Serena PR.

"House #1, Mystic Village, includes a slightly creepy ghost town that sets the tone for fun to follow with the magic and mystery of House #2, Spooky Castle. Children 3 and under and parents/ guardians are always free. Braver kids may want to check out Family Hour at Potters House of Horrors, recommended for children ages 10 and up."

For older kids and adults, House #1 ("Monstrosity") is full of rotting zombies, while House #2 ("The Swampin' Slaughterhouse") is designed as a creepy Southern haunted mansion in a Louisiana swamp setting.

Additional features this year will include the Coffin Ride, a Haunted Photo Booth, Xtreme Paintball Massacre ("shoot 50 rounds at haunted props and spooky animatronics") and King Kong’s Hoop-of-Hard-Knocks ("basketball shots on Kong’s shaking hoop to win prizes").

