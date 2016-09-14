THREE THINGS TO DO: Naked Stage group debuts with 'Any Wednesday' play in Surrey

1. No costumes, props, or fancy stage lights, just a good story and quality actors. In a nutshell, that’s Naked Stage Productions Society, which debuts with a reading of Muriel Resnick’s “Any Wednesday” at Newton Cultural Centre from Friday to Sunday (Sept. 16-18). It’s like old-time radio but done live on stage, initially by actors Mary Ellen Shimell, Croy Jenkins,George Stone and Deanna Gray. “Any Wednesday,” by the way, is a comedy about a millionaire businessman, his mistress, his hoodwinked wife and an irate victim of his sharp practice. Show tickets are $10 at the door or online via Brownpapertickets.com/event/2591408. For more details, visit Nakedstage.net.

2. Kick up your heels with the Army of Sass dance group as a Surrey franchise gets going at the DanceWest studio in Newton. The first session is free for participants to try, on Sunday, Sept. 25 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at 12372 84th Ave. From then on, the troupe will train and get fit over the following 10 weeks for a term-ending performance at Port Coquitlam’s Terry Fox Theatre on Dec. 4. Remember, it’s all done in heels, ladies. Look for details at ArmyofSass.com/Surrey, or email Shay Burnham at surrey@armyofsass.com.

3. Two-thousand mini pies from the kitchen at Newton’s PricePro store will be positioned to make one big blueberry one for “Pie in the Plaza,” set for Saturday (Sept. 17) at Surrey City Hall Plaza from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event, which caps Agriculture Week activities in Surrey, will feature several farm-related activities including mascots, a petting zoo, tractors, plant demos and, of course, lots of pie. Details are posted at Surrey.ca/culture-recreation/20525.aspx.

tom.zillich@thenownewspaper.com