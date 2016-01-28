Surrey's Sawbucks Pub set to reopen following April fire

SURREY — The fire-ravaged Sawbucks Pub is set to reopen on Monday, Oct. 3.

The bar has been renovated over the past several months, following a fire there on April 25.

Surrey fire officials described it as "a small fire" in the kitchen that crews extinguished within 10 minutes, according to a story in the Peace Arch News.

The renovations took a bit longer than operators of the bar expected.

But the work is nearly done, and Almost Famous Karaoke is set to return to Sawbucks on Friday, Oct. 7, followed by a "Swinging '60s" night with local cover band March Hare on Saturday, Oct. 8.

The pub is located at 1626 152nd Street in South Surrey.

The photo below, posted to the pub's Facebook page, shows recent carpet installation.

