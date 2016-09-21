EVENTS GUIDE for Sept. 22 and beyond (Surrey)

Denver-born horn player Gabriel Mark Hasselbach is the fall-season opener of the Jazz Vespers concerts held at Surrey’s Northwood United Church. He’ll perform on Sunday (Sept. 25) with band at 8855 156th St., Surrey, starting at 4 p.m. For details, visit Northwood-united.org.

CONCERTS

Jazz Vespers at Northwood United Church: Hour-long concert events on second and fourth Sundays at church, 8855 156th St., Surrey, 4 p.m. start, Northwood-united.org. Sept. 25: Gabriel Mark Hasselbach and band; Amanda Wood and band; Oct. 23: Deanna Knight; Nov. 13: Dave Guiney Swing Band; Nov. 20: The Arntzens 3 Generations; Dec. 4: Mighty Fraser Big Band, with Steve Maddock and Jennifer Scott; Dec. 11: Mass choir special event.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” concert presented by Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, featuring violinist Arnaud Sussmann, on Sunday, Oct. 2 at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre. Info: Vancouversymphony.ca.

“A Tribute to Elvis” concert featuring Pete Paquette and Chris Connor as part of B.C. tour, on Sunday, Oct. 16, 7 p.m. start, at Bell Performing Arts Centre in Surrey. Tickets and show info: 604-507-6355, Paquetteproductions.com.

“Lennon: Through a Glass Onion” concert features the music and lyrics of John Lennon, in Rock.It Boy presentation, Friday, Nov. 4 at Coast Capital Playhouse, 1532 Johnston Rd, White Rock. Tickets are $42.50 (plus fees), 604-536-7535, Whiterockplayers.ca.

“Four by Four” concert celebrates the songs made famous by The Beach Boys, The Beatles, The Bee Gees, plus Motown, as part of regional tour presented by Rocklands Entertainment. Show on Friday, Nov. 11 at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre, 7 p.m. Tickets and info: 604-507-6355, Bellperformingartscenre.com.

FESTIVALS

“Give Peace a Chance” Festival presented by Global Peace Alliance Surrey Society (GPA) on Saturday, Sept. 24 a Fleetwood Community Centre from 2 to 5:30 p.m., 15996 84th Ave., Surrey. Free event open to the public. Refreshments will be served. The sponsors of the event include the City of Surrey (Cultural Grants Program), Metro Vancouver (Cultural Grants Program), and the BC Government (Ministry of Multiculturalism). Info: Peacealways.org.

Newton Early Years Centre hosts Family Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., #100-6846 King George Blvd., Surrey. Bouncy castle, entertainment, community resources and more. “The purpose of the event is to create a family-friendly forum for parents with young children who live in the community of Newton where they can come together and learn about local business, community resources and services relevant to young families.” Info: 778-723-3401.

FAIRS

“Olde Harvest Fair” at Historic Stewart Farm on Saturday, Sept. 24 from noon to 3 p.m., all ages, free. “Celebrate fall, food and farming with live music, local artisans, farm-style activities, Taters baked potato truck and more. Bring a non-perishable food item for the local food bank.” At 13723 Crescent Rd., Surrey; info at 604-592-6956, Surrey.ca/heritage.

2016 Surrey Skill Share Fair: Event organizers are looking for people with interesting skills and projects to present at the 3rd Annual Surrey Skill Share Fair, on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 11 am to 3 pm at the Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre in Surrey. “The Skill Share Fair is an informal community-led event that provides a comfortable setting for people to share skills and learn from others. Presenters may choose from a variety of formats for sharing including hosting an information table, running a 1-2 hour workshop, or being a wandering performer or teacher. Presenters will receive a free lunch.” Workshop proposal can be submitted online at Surreyskillshare.ca or info@surreyskillshare.ca.

EMPLOYMENT

Surrey’s Inclusive Hiring Fair on Thursday, Sept. 22 at Surrey City Hall, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Surrey WorkBC and the City of Surrey will be hosting more than 30 inclusive hiring employers from the Surrey area and beyond. “Bring your resume and meet with inclusive hiring employers, learn about employment opportunities and prepare to be interviewed.” Info: Surreyworkbc.ca.

BUSINESS

Surrey Innovation Awards: Four winners will be presented with awards at celebratory lunch event, which will include an update by Peter Payne of Surrey’s Innovation Boulevard focusing on Surrey’s health technology industry cluster. Event on Thursday, Sept. 29 at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel. Info: Businessinsurrey.com or call 604-581-7130.

Business and the Arts reception: 13th annual event on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Surrey Arts Centre. “Enjoy an energetic evening of networking, entertainment, food and prizes, applaud Surrey’s new Civic Treasures and enjoy music from Elizabeth and Marcel Bergmann, and Sami Ghawi,” from 5:30 to 8 p.m. At 13750 88th Ave. To register, visit Businessinsurrey.com or call 604-581-7130.

WRESTLING

“Midget Time Tour” presented by All-Star Wrestling on Friday, Sept. 23 at Cloverdale Fairgrounds’ Alice McKay Building, featuring “Tables, Ladders and Chairs” match. Event at 6050 176th St., Surrey, 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15/$20. Info: Allstar-wrestling.com or call 604-710-0872.

CLUBS/BARS

Peacock Bar & Grill: Live music, open-mic nights (Tues./Thurs.) and more at all-ages venue in Whalley, 10257 King George Blvd. Info: 604-584-1388, Peacockbar-grill.com.

Donegal’s Irish House: Live music Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 12054 96th Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-584-2112, Donegalspub.com/events.html.

Escape bar at Elements Casino: Live music and more on select nights at 300-seat licensed venue, 17755 60th Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Elementscasino.com.

The Taphouse Guildford: Upscale music/sports bar, 15330 102A Ave., Surrey. Tuesday: Acoustic Night, 8 p.m. Wednesday: “Almost Famous Karaoke”; Friday/Saturday: live cover bands. Info: 604-583-8828, Thetaphouse.ca.

Pancho’s Top 40 Rock Club: Live top 40 and classic rock. Tuesday karaoke, Thursday jam night. At 10768 King George Blvd., Surrey, 604-583-3536. Band and special-event info: Panchosnightclub.com.

Dublin Crossing: Live music four nights a week at 18789 Fraser Hwy., Surrey. 604-575-5470, Dublincrossing.com.

Central City Brewing Co.: Live music on select nights at restaurant/bar, 13450 102nd Ave., at Central City, Surrey. Info: 604-582-6620, Centralcitybrewing.com.

COMEDY

Danny Bhoy: Scottish comedian returns to Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Friday, Oct. 28 with “Commonwealth Comedian” show, 7:30 p.m. Tickets and info: Hahaha.com/dannybhoy.

THEATRE/STAGE

“Baker’s Dozen”: Centre Stage at Surrey City Hall (13450 104th Ave.) opens new performance season with Adam Francis Proulx ‘s acclaimed show, on Friday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. “Proulx transforms one puppet into the 12 jury members who must decide the Butcher’s fate. In this one-man courtroom drama/puppet show/mystery/comedy, the charismatic Proulx shows he has a few surprises up his sleeve.” Tickets are $20-40, including all fees, via 604-501-5566, Tickets.surrey.ca.

“It Was a Dark & Stormy Night”: Mystery/comedy production brought to Surrey Arts Centre on Oct. 7-8, by Royal Canadian Theatre Company. Play written by Tim Kelly, directed by Ellie King. For tickets and more show info, call 604-501-5566 or visit Rctheatreco.com.

“Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery”: Five actors play 40 comical characters in Arts Club on Tour production of Ken Ludwig script, based on the Arthur Conan Doyle classic, at Surrey Arts Centre from Oct. 12 to 22. Box office: 604-501-5566, Tickets.surrey.ca.

“The Dixie Swim Club”: Surrey Little Theatre stages play about five women, all former college swimmers, who reunite on an August long weekend. Directed by Mike Busswood. Staged from Oct. 20 to Nov. 19. Info: Surreylittletheatre.com, tickets via Brownpapertickets.com.

ATTRACTIONS

Boze Corn Maze is open from Aug. 27 to Oct. 16 at the corner of 64th Avenue and 156th Street in Surrey, on 25 acres of land. For attraction details, including prices and hours of operation, visit Bosecornmaze.com or call 778-578-5450.

Surrey’s Heritage Rail: Train rides aboard restored Interurban rail cars at Cloverdale Station on weekends during spring/summer months, Highway 10/176A Street, plus rail-related attractions. Ride ticket prices range from free to $15. Info: FVHRS.com.

BOOKS/LIT

Surrey Muse Writers is a bi-monthly free drop-in for writers who may want/need feedback on their works in progress. “We hope to create a safe place for writers to present work to see the impact of one’s writings, and to find helpful suggestions and feedback to improve it. We’ll have two facilitators and a resource person at each meeting.” Info and schedule to Nov. 19: https://surreymuse.wordpress.com/projects.

FOOD/DRINKS

Farm Fresh Sundays: An “eat local” dining series involving seven restaurants in Surrey on Sundays in September, featuring at least two-thirds of locally-farmed ingredients. Participating restaurants are Bozzini’s, Elements Casino, Maharaja, Old Surrey, Royal Oak, Tap and The Taphouse. Menus and info: Surrey.ca/culture-recreation/20206.aspx.

Ukrainian “soul food” – perogies, cabbage rolls and borscht – available for sale on the last Friday of each month as fundraiser at Ukrainian Cultural Centre, 13512 108th Ave., Surrey, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. “Eat-in, take away, or ready for your freezer.” Info: call 604-531-1923 or 604-581-0313.

WALKS/RUNS

CNIB Night Steps 5K fun run on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Holland Park, 13428 Old Yale Rd., Surrey. All-ages, fee for adults is $20, youth $15, children free. “Brighten the night in support of CNIB. This exciting, family friendly walk raises funds to support CNIB’s vital vision rehabilitation services, such as learning to travel independently using a white cane, braille literacy skills, and a variety of enriching programs and services delivered right in your home community.” Info: email nightstepslowermainland@cnib.ca, visit Cnibnightsteps.ca.

CIBC Run for the Cure in support of the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation, on Oct. 2 at Bear Creek Park in Surrey. “Whether it’s your first time, or you’ve participated for years, we look forward to having you join the movement and make this year’s event inspirational, memorable, and bring us closer to a future without breast cancer.” Event info: Call 604-443-6956, email Surrey@cbcfcloud.org or visit Cibcrunforthecure.ca.

DANCES

Surrey International Folk Dancing meets Thursdays from 7 to 10 pm at Walnut Road Elementary, 16152 82nd Ave., Surrey. “No partner or costume required. Beginners welcome. $4 drop-in fee.” Info: dale.c.adamson@gmail.com, 604-496-4236, Surreyfolkdance.org.

Surrey Fiddlers Old Time Dance takes place at Clayton Hall (18513 70th Ave., Surrey) on the first Thursday of every month, except July and August, from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Admission is $4. For info, call 604-576-1066.

Scottish Country Dance classes at Sullivan Hall, 6306 152nd St., Surrey. Hosted by White Rock Scottish Country Dance Club. “First class free, drop-in fee $5.” Events are held on Wednesday evenings each week, starting at 7 p.m. For info, call Maureen at 604-536-1367 or visit Wrscdc.org.

AWARDS

Surrey Police Officer of the Year Awards: Surrey Board of Trade hosts 20th annual event on Thursday, Oct. 6 at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel in Surrey (15269 104th Ave.). Tickets are $90 + tax. Info: Businessinsurrey.com or call 604.581.7130.

VOLUNTEERS

READ Surrey White Rock Society hosts “volunteer tutor information night” on Thursday, Sept. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. at City Centre Library, Room 418, 10350 University Dr., Surrey. “Volunteer tutors are needed to help adults with low literacy improve their reading, writing and math. The Partners Tutoring Program offers one-to-one tutoring to adult learners in Surrey and White Rock. Tutors must be fluent in English, with excellent written and oral skills, and at least 19 years old.” To register and for more info, email readswrs@gmail.com, call 778.242.7323 or visit Readsurreywhiterock.com.

Surrey Hospice Society, which offers programs and services in hospice, palliative and bereavement care (all offered free of charge), needs volunteers and also donations to support its programs. Volunteers needed for resource centre (reception and general office work), palliative client care at Laurel Place and SMH and thrift store (retail, cashier, stocking, inventory duties). To help, call 604-584-7006, email admin@surreyhospice.com or visit #1-15243 91st Ave., Surrey.

Surrey Art Gallery Association seeks volunteers for its gift shop at its Bear Creek Park facility. “If you enjoy meeting new people and local artists, being around unique and finely crafted artworks by artists from around the Lower Mainland, this is the place for you.” Contact Joan Owen, 604-531-8118.

LIBRARY EVENTS

“Wasted: An Alcoholic Therapist’s Fight for Recovery in a Flawed Treatment System”: Memoir author Mike Pond speaks during Recovery Month event hosted by Surrey Libraries, to reveal new evidence-based approaches in battling addiction. Pond will also show a segment from the acclaimed CBC “Nature of Things” episode which followed his search for treatment, on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., room 120, City Centre Library in Surrey. Call 604-598-7426 to save a seat at this event.

Fleetwood Cook Book Club meets bimonthly at Fleetwood Library on Mondays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Schedule includes events on Oct. 3 (Vegetarian & Vegan Cooking) and Dec. 5 (Cookie Swap). “If you enjoy sampling and sharing new dishes, grab your apron and sign up for the Fleetwood Cook Book Club. We pick the theme/books, and you select a recipe to make from that book, then we all get together to share a meal.” Call to register: 604-598-7346.

SENIORS

Jamming at Fleetwood: Golden-agers are invited to join group of senior musicians that meets every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., at 15996 84 Ave. “We are also currently looking for entertainers or audience who would be willing to help with the set up of equipment. There is no cost, we play for the sheer pleasure of entertaining a dedicated audience who come in to listen or dance, every week. Lunch is available for purchase, and you can try your luck at winning a 50/50 draw.” Info: contact Mildred, email truderung37@gmail.com or call 604-789-5037.

Newton Seniors Centre Tennis Club seeks experienced, senior (55+) tennis players. “We are not a teaching club, so you must know how to play, serve and score.” For information, call Al or Sue at 604-594-8783, or Jan, 604-502-7844.

CALLS

Clayton Heights Optometry is looking to feature Local artists at office, 103A-19151 Fraser Hwy., Surrey. “Are you an artist looking for a place to display your art? We feature an artist every few months on our waiting area wall with complete info on the artist. If you would like your painting, drawing, or photographic art displayed, email us at claytonhtsoptometry@gmail.com for consideration.”

“We Are Newton” anthology: The Friends of the Grove group is collecting Newton stories for its neighbourhood anthology. “The anthology will be a collection of stories, poems and other writings that explore the neighbourhood of Newton and what it means to live, work, and play here. The anthology will be the first book to go in a Little Free Library being built in The Grove in the fall. Once in the Little Free Library, the anthology will be available for free for people to borrow and read.” Participants are invited to submit one piece, any genre, up to 2,000 words or up to 3 pieces any genre up to a maximum of 500 words each. Full submission guidelines can be found online at Friendsofthegrove.ca/projects/we-are-newton. Submissions can be sent to newtonstories@friendsofthegrove.ca. Anyone unable to submit electronically may contact Ellen at 604-652-8279. The deadline for submissions is Oct. 2.

AUDITIONS

Panorama Children’s Choir, under the direction of Dolores Scott begins their new semester with a focus on World Rhythms. No auditions. Ages K-7 New members welcome Tuesday afternoons at 14853 60th Ave., Surrey. “This is a place to share your voice with friends and shine as one!” Call 604 595-6718 to register. Info: Doloresscott.com.

Maple Leaf Singers: “Meet new people, have fun, and reveal the song in your heart. Join the Maple Leaf Singers, a unique show chorus that includes singers from all parts of Metro Vancouver and performs at a variety of events. Baritone and bass voices particularly needed, but all are welcome. Learn more at Mapleleafsingers.com. Ask Anne Baird about joining at via email, information@mapleleafsingers.com.

VISUAL ART

Surrey Art Gallery: Until Dec. 4, the gallery delves into people’s changing relationship with objects through a cluster of exhibitions on the ‘still life’ genre of art, featuring works by Fiona Ackerman, Kelly Lycan, April Hickox, Jay Bundy Johnson and others. Gallery at Bear Creek Park, 88th Ave./King George Blvd. 604-501-5566, Surrey.ca/artgallery.

PopUp Newton Gallery + Creative Hub: Gallery space in Newton features local artists and collectives, at 137th Street and 72A Avenue. Info: Facebook.com/PopUpNewton. From Aug. 30: Kwantlen Art Collective: “Private Inquiries, Public Exposures”; From Sept. 24: AgentC Projects/Sonny Assu: “Process”.

Thursday Artist Talk: Events hosted by Surrey Art Gallery Association (SAGA) on first Thursday of every month at Bear Creek Park facility, 7:30 p.m. Info: 604-501-5566, Arts.surrey.ca.

Newton Cultural Centre showcases works by local artists at 13530 72nd Ave. Info: 604-594-2700, Artscouncilofsurrey.ca.

Surrey Urban Screen: Digital art shown on screen on side of building at Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre, at 13458 107A Ave. Exhibit can be viewed from 30 minutes after sunset until midnight. Info: 604-598-5898, Surreyurbanscreen.ca.

MUSEUMS

Surrey Museum: Located at 17710 56A Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Surrey.ca/heritage, 604-592-6956.

Historic Stewart Farm: Facility located at site of 1894 farmhouse and heritage gardens, at 13723 Crescent Rd., South Surrey. Info: 604-592-6956, www.surrey.ca/heritage.

Surrey Archives: Info: 604-502-6459 or archives@surrey.ca. 17671 56th Ave, Cloverdale.

MOVIE THEATRES

Hollywood 3 Cinemas: 7125 138th St. (Newton Centre, near 72nd Ave., Surrey). 604-592-4441. Hollywoodcinema.ca.

Empire Studio 12 Guildford: 15051 101st Ave. 604-581-1716.

Strawberry Hill Cineplex: 12161 72nd Ave., Surrey. 604-501-9400.

WORKSHOPS

Outreach LIFE Program: One-day workshop Tuesday, Sept. 27 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Canadian Cancer Society Surrey/North Delta, #150-10362 King George Blvd., Surrey. “Join us for a free workshop that provides powerful tools and information to help you take charge of your health, and improve your chances of prevention, recovery and survival. Open to anyone with a current or previous cancer diagnosis and their support persons.” To register for the session or for more information, call 604-734-7125. Bring your own lunch; snacks and tea will be provided. More info: Inspirehealth.ca.

SPORTS/REC

Surrey Eagles Junior A hockey team plays home games at South Surrey Arena, 2199 148 St, Surrey. “Come see future NHL stars today. Fast-paced, family fun.” Info: Surreyeagles.ca, 604-531-4625 (GOAL).

Surrey Knights Junior B hockey team plays home games at North Surrey Recreation Centre. For schedule of games and ticket information, visit Surreyknights.ca or call 604-534-1285.

Free swims sponsored by Westminster Savings, on Saturdays throughout the year. “Join us for our free family swims held once per month at each of our indoor pools. Free swims are part of Westminster Savings’ Project Better Balance.” Events are held at the North Surrey rec centre pool on the last Saturday of each month from 2 to 5 p.m., at South Surrey’s indoor pool on the first Saturday of each month from 1 to 4 p.m., and at the Surrey Sport & Leisure pool on the third Sunday of each month from 3 to 5 p.m.

MARKETS

Zaklan Heritage Farm markets are held Saturdays in summer from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 13278 84th Ave., Newton. “Come for the fresh produce, grab a locally roasted coffee and visit with the chickens and animals.” Info: Zaklanheritagefarm.com.

Surrey Urban Farmers Market: Weekly event held Wednesdays from noon to 5 p.m. at North Surrey rec centre plaza, to Oct. 5, at 10275 City Parkway, Surrey. “Come by with the family for a snack at our food trucks, or drop by for some groceries after work.” Info: Surreymarket.org, 778-228-FARM (3276), email info@surreymarket.org.

The Cloverdale Market: “Your Weekly Treasure Hunt” in two buildings with 200 tables and 100+ outdoor spots, open every Sunday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cloverdale Fairgrounds, off 176th St. (Hwy 15) and 62nd Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-837-1676, Cloverdalemarket.ca.

CLUBS/GROUPS

Surrey Singles Over 60: “Are you interested in meeting new people and having fun dancing, bowling, cards, dinners, picnics etc.? We are accepting new members based in the North Surrey/North Delta area, so call 604-594-2860 and ask for Lyla or Doug or Roy at 604-593-1918.”

North Delta Newcomers and Friends is a ladies social club. “Our fall activities are in full swing. If you are new to the area or would just like to meet some new people, please call and arrange to attend some of them (morning walks, coffee times, stitch and chat, card games, and par 3 golf, potlucks and our monthly dinners.” Info: call Kathy at 604-583-3691 or Pam at 604-597-7974.

Surrey Beekeepers Association meetings held on third Wednesday of each month, 7:30 p.m. start at Honeybee Centre, 7480 176th St., Surrey. Contact Don or Fran Carter, 604-591-3262. “All welcome to attend and learn about bees.”

CFUW (Canadian Federation of University Women) North Delta/Surrey is a club open to all women graduates, students and associates who support the mission and ideals of CFUW, which provides annual scholarships and bursaries to deserving female graduates who are going on to university. The club meets monthly from September to June. Contact Heather at 604-591-7678 or Eleanor at 604-589-3631.

NETWORKING

Valley Women’s Network Luncheons held on last Wednesday of every month at Eaglequest Golf Club, 7778 152nd St., Surrey. Event fee $27, or $30 at door for non-members. “Come share your business successes, goals with us and let us help one another.” Info: Valleywomensnetwork.com, 604-940-9355.

HEALTH

Al-Anon: “When you don’t know where to turn because someone drinks too much, Al-Anon family groups can help.” Call 888-425-2666, M-F, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., or visit Al-anon.alateen.org.

Cancer: Thriving and Surviving Program, on Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Elim Village - The Oasis, 9008 158th St., Surrey. “A self-management program designed for people who have completed treatment and are living with or have been affected by cancer. Classes are highly participative, where mutual support and success build the participants’ confidence in their ability to manage their health and maintain active and fulfilling lives. The workshop is facilitated by two trained lay leaders, many who are cancer survivors themselves. Caregivers are also welcome to attend.” Info: Selfmanagementbc.ca.

Nar Anon: “If you have a family member or friend struggling with addiction problems, then Nar Anon may be the place for you. We meet on Tuesdays at Bethany-Newton United Church on the corner of 60th and 148th St. in Surrey. Meetings start at 7:30 p.m.” Info: Nar-anon.org.

Surrey Multiple Sclerosis support meetings held on the last Wednesday of every month, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., at Fleetwood Christian Reformed Church, 9165 160th St., Surrey. Info: Contact Cheryl (tcheryl@telus.net, 604-581-3758) or Barb (778-373-0284).

Mental Health Family and Friends Info Night: “Support and information for friends and family of people struggling with mental illness. New members are always welcome,” on first and third Thursday of every month at Shirley Dean Pavilion, 9634 King George Blvd., Surrey (East entrance). For more information, call Katie: 604-585-5666, ext. 772534.

Tao Healing Group (formerly Soul Power) Surrey: “Learn simple but powerful self-healing techniques for any aspect of life, with Certified Healers and Teachers. Receive free healing and blessings.” Tuesday evenings at 7pm, Surrey City Centre Library, 10350 University Dr., “Everyone is welcome, and no previous experience is necessary.” By donation, info: 778-379-9920.

Canadian Mental Health Association (Delta) offers an Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Support Group for individuals with OCD and/or friends and family, on first Wednesday of every month, 7 to 9 p.m., 11715 72nd Ave., North Delta (house). Call 604-943-1878 to register.

EDUCATION

Surrey English Language Centre provides free English language classes for new immigrants to Canada with proof of permanent residence, age 17 or older. “We offer full-time and evening LINC classes year-round, funded by Citizenship and Immigration Canada.” To register, call 604-582-7479, email selc@shaw.ca, visit 9801 King George Blvd. (suites #111 and #350), Surrey.

Free “English for the Workplace” classes at PICS in new Project Based Language Training Program (PBLT). “Students will learn and develop soft skills, job search, resume writing, interview skills, networking and much more.” Call 604-596-7722, ext. 138. Free childminding on site.

