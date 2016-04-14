VISUAL ART: ‘Still life’ thrives at Surrey Art Gallery this fall (photos)

David Ostrem’s work is featured at Surrey Art Gallery this fall.

SURREY — Five “still life”-inspired exhibits and projects fill Surrey Art Gallery this fall.

A launch party for the exhibits was held Saturday (Sept. 17) at the gallery, at Bear Creek Park. Featured artists include Fiona Ackerman, Kelly Lycan, April Hickox, Jay Bundy Johnson and many others.

Combined, the art shows offer visitors a chance “to see people’s relationships with objects around their home and studio, and glimpse the sometimes odd yet intriguing treasures people collect.”

The “Mimentic Workshop” exhibit showcases studio still-life works by Ackerman and Lycan, while “Small Stages” features works from the gallery’s permanent collection. A juried exhibit is also on view.

Related events include an “inFlux” art party on Friday, Sept. 30 and a “Family Sunday” event on Oct. 16. For more details about the exhibits, visit Surrey.ca/artgallery or call 604-501-5566.

Bill Burns’ “How to Help Animals Escape From Natural History (The Llama Version).”

Artist Fiona Ackerman

Meghan Spence’s “Family History”





Detail of Jay Bundy Johnson’s work “Being still (life) shows us who we are.”