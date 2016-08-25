Pedestrian killed on freeway in South Surrey

Police are looking for witnesses following the death of a pedestrian on Highway 99 in South Surrey Tuesday afternoon.

Deas Island RCMP were called to the scene – just north of the 16 Avenue overpass – at about 4 p.m.

Few details have been released, however, police confirmed Thursday that the victim, described as a 23-year-old Asian woman, was hit by “a large FedEx tractor trailer.”

Deas Island RCMP Sgt. Lorne Lecker said investigators have spoken with witnesses who saw the woman before the collision, and witnesses who saw the aftermath.

“What we don’t have is any witnesses to the actual collision,” Lecker told Peace Arch News.

“What we’re missing is that piece of the puzzle.”

Lecker said the woman was seen at the side of the highway “for a fair bit of time” before she was hit.

At the scene Tuesday, a dark-coloured vehicle could be seen on the back of a flat-deck tow truck. According to a tow company official, the vehicle was not involved in the collision, but was en route from the border to Vancouver when the incident happened in front of them but only saw the aftermath.

The tragedy is being investigated by the Mounties' Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, the Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement branch and the B.C. Coroner's Service.

Anyone who saw the actual collision is asked to contact Const. Mark Wiebe at 778-290-2400.