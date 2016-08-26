- Home
News
Police incident in South Surrey's Grandview Corners
Police are on the scene at 160 Street and 24 Avenue this morning.
Police are at a scene on the northeast corner of 160 Street and 24 Avenue tin South Surrey his morning.
Exactly what transpired is unclear, however, a white van could be seen stopped on an angle in the intersection with its door open, and officers had a man in handcuffs on the sidewalk outside of Coast Capital Savings.
More to come…
