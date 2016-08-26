- Home
News
Surrey RCMP looking for missing man last seen in Clayton
Police are hoping the public can help locate Paul Calton, pictured, who went missing in Surrey this week.
CLOVERDALE — Police hope the public can help find Paul Calton, who went missing in Surrey earlier this week.
Calton was last seen in the morning of Aug. 24 in the 19100-block of 65th Avenue, according to Surrey RCMP, and his family is concerned for his health and well-being.
Police describe Calton as a 51-year-old white man, five feet ten inches tall, 185 pounds with brown eyes and a bald/shaved head.
He was possibly last seen wearing a dark T-shirt and jeans, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca. Quote file number 2016-122732.
