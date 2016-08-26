Surrey RCMP looking for missing man last seen in Clayton

Police are hoping the public can help locate Paul Calton, pictured, who went missing in Surrey this week.

CLOVERDALE — Police hope the public can help find Paul Calton, who went missing in Surrey earlier this week.

Calton was last seen in the morning of Aug. 24 in the 19100-block of 65th Avenue, according to Surrey RCMP, and his family is concerned for his health and well-being.

Police describe Calton as a 51-year-old white man, five feet ten inches tall, 185 pounds with brown eyes and a bald/shaved head.

He was possibly last seen wearing a dark T-shirt and jeans, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca. Quote file number 2016-122732.