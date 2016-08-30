White Rock senior injured rescuing pet from pit bull

A White Rock woman's hand was seriously injured when she tried to defend her small dog from a pit bull attack on Aug. 20.

A vicious pit bull attack on a dog and its owner in White Rock Aug. 20 has prompted an investigation by city bylaw enforcement officers.

According to a city news release sent to Peace Arch News Monday evening, a woman in her 70s was taking her small dog for a morning walk when the pit bull appeared suddenly from a nearby property.

Attempting to protect her dog, the woman received serious injuries to her hand. White Rock RCMP responded to a call to the scene and the woman was taken to Peace Arch Hospital for treatment.

Her dog also received injuries that required an overnight stay in a veterinary hospital.

City spokesperson Farnaz Farrokhi wrote that, while both the victim and her dog have since been recovering at home, the dog is still bleeding and in pain, requiring a further visit to the vet.

“The city is actively investigating this incident and is considering taking serious action against the owner of the pit bull, as well as the dog itself, which bylaw enforcement officers have deemed to be aggressive,” she writes.

The release did not identify the victim nor the White Rock neighbourhood where the attack occurred.

City manager Dan Bottrill was quoted as saying aggressive behaviour by dogs against people and other animals is “a serious threat to public safety and will not be tolerated.”

“The city also recognizes that most dog owners are responsible and vigilant when out with their dog in public, including our off-leash dog park…it’s unfortunate that (this) incident has occurred,” he said.

The city is warning owners of breeds with aggressive tendencies to keep their dogs on leashes in public, and be particularly cautious when using off-leash dog parks or trails.

At press time Bottrill and Farrokhi could not be reached for further comment.