Langley dog fight ends with owner killing animal attacking his pet

  • posted Aug 31, 2016 at 2:00 PM— updated Aug 31, 2016 at 3:28 PM

The Canadian Press

The RCMP says a dog owner in Langley killed another dog as it attacked his own pet.

RCMP Sgt. Alexandra Mulvihill says the incident happened at around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Noel Booth Park.

She says a Cane Corso escaped from a nearby yard and emerged from bushes before attacking a Labrador retriever in the park.

She says the Labrador retriever suffered bites to the shoulder and neck before its owner intervened and wrestled with the Cane Corso, killing it.

Mulvihill says the man was also hurt during the attack but she didn’t have details on the severity of his injuries.

Police say they have found the owner of the Cane Corso.

