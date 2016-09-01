Fenantyl suspected after nine cocaine users overdose in Delta in 20 minutes

Delta Police say nine recreational drug users who believed they were consuming cocaine overdosed Wednesday night within 20 minutes. Fentanyl is believed to have been present.

DELTA — Delta Police are again warning the public of the dangers of using illicit drugs after nine overdoses Wednesday night within 20 minutes at four separate locations.

Delta Police believe the drugs were tainted with fentanyl, and all nine people were recreational users believed they were using cocaine.

All took place in the South Delta area, but police wouldn’t be more specific because they didn’t want the public to feel safe to consume if they didn’t live in the immediate area.

Wednesday, ironically, was International Overdose Awareness Day.

In each case the victims had trouble breathing, including one person full cardiac arrest. Narcan, which is used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, was used successfully on eight of the nine people.

This is the latest in what’s being called a drug overdose epidemic that’s seen overdose deaths surge 74 per cent in the first six months of the year in B.C., compared to last.

Delta Sergeant Sarah Swallow said the drug scene in Delta is much more “behind closed doors” than other communities.

“We don’t have the open areas you might see in Surrey or Vancouver. Sometimes we may not even attend to overdose files if it’s just a medical call,” she noted. “But Narcan was administered in these cases by fire and ambulance. It is one of the first and certainly the largest scale one that we have seen for sure. That’s a ton in one night.”

Delta Police Chief Neil Dubord said it’s no longer enough to simply remind users to know their source.

“The motivation of drug dealing individuals to make money clearly supersedes their social responsibility in this equation and they are selling drugs contaminated with other more devastating drugs to unsuspecting users,” said Dubord.

“Despite the ongoing warnings and media coverage, many drug users still appear to be completely unaware or unprepared to deal with the presence of drugs like fentanyl in the drugs they are using,” he added. “With last night’s overdose it is miraculous that all of patients recovered and we are not this morning talking nine overdose fatalities.”

Delta Police seized drugs from the scene and will be conducting an investigation in an attempt to find the source.

The cases are suspected to be linked.

For people who choose to use drugs, Delta Police are offering the following reminders:

— Fentanyl and W-18 cannot be detected by looks, smell or taste and are being misrepresented and sold by drug dealers as other drugs.

— Do not use alone and start with a small amount.

— Do not mix with other substances as it can increase the risk of overdose.

— Use where help is easily available do not be afraid to call 9-1-1 for assistance

Anyone with information on the overdose cases is asked to call Delta Police at 604.946.4411 or Crime Stoppers, to remain anonymous, at 1.800.222.8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Health Canada announced plans to restrict the drugs used to make fentanyl in an effort to combat the ongoing crisis.

amy.reid@thenownewspaper.com