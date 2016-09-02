Suspects in Newton cellphone robbery sought by Surrey RCMP

SURREY — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two men allegedly involved in an assault and robbery during the first week of August in Newton.

On Aug. 2 at around 12:50 a.m., police were called following a report of two men having assaulted a third man on the street in the 12000-block of 68th Avenue. The two suspects took off before police arrived.

Police say the victim received minor injuries and reported that his cellphone was taken.

Surrey RCMP Robbery Unit is leading the investigation. Surveillance pictures have been obtained depicting the two suspects, who are described as South Asian.

“Always be aware of your surroundings,” said Surrey RCMP spokesperson Corporal Scotty Schumann. “Keeping personal items out of sight, especially cell phones and other valuables, will reduce your likelihood of being targeted by thieves.”

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.

