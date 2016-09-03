  • Connect with Us

Rollerblading thief sought after Surrey armed robberies

The suspect in an Aug. 21, 2016, gas station theft, pictured in these surveillance images, is also believed to have robbed a bakery a day earlier. He escaped both scenes on rollerblades. - Surrey RCMP
Police in Surrey are trying to nab a thief who makes his getaway on rollerblades.

Surrey RCMP think the same suspect is responsible for the robbery of a gas station and a bakery, threatening employees with a knife in both cases before taking off on inline skates.

The most recent theft occurred Aug. 21 around 9 p.m. at a gas station in the 15700-block Fraser Highway.

“The suspect threatened the female attendant with a large knife before robbing the store and fleeing the scene northbound on 157th Street,” said RCMP spokesman Cpl. Scotty Schumann in a release Thursday.

He is described as white, 25 to 30 years old, about 5-foot-8 with a medium build. He was wearing a black hoodie with white markings, blue jeans, a beige ball cap, sunglasses and rollerblades.

Investigators think that suspect committed a robbery in the same area a day earlier.

On Aug. 20 just before 5 p.m., police were called to a theft at a bakery in the 15500-block Fraser Highway. Again, the suspect threatened staff with a knife and the physical description was similar. In this case he was wearing a white T-shirt with green on it, grey shorts, sunglasses and rollerblades.

Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

