Rollerblading thief sought after Surrey armed robberies

The suspect in an Aug. 21, 2016, gas station theft, pictured in these surveillance images, is also believed to have robbed a bakery a day earlier. He escaped both scenes on rollerblades.

Vancouver Sun

Police in Surrey are trying to nab a thief who makes his getaway on rollerblades.

Surrey RCMP think the same suspect is responsible for the robbery of a gas station and a bakery, threatening employees with a knife in both cases before taking off on inline skates.

The most recent theft occurred Aug. 21 around 9 p.m. at a gas station in the 15700-block Fraser Highway.

“The suspect threatened the female attendant with a large knife before robbing the store and fleeing the scene northbound on 157th Street,” said RCMP spokesman Cpl. Scotty Schumann in a release Thursday.

He is described as white, 25 to 30 years old, about 5-foot-8 with a medium build. He was wearing a black hoodie with white markings, blue jeans, a beige ball cap, sunglasses and rollerblades.

Investigators think that suspect committed a robbery in the same area a day earlier.

On Aug. 20 just before 5 p.m., police were called to a theft at a bakery in the 15500-block Fraser Highway. Again, the suspect threatened staff with a knife and the physical description was similar. In this case he was wearing a white T-shirt with green on it, grey shorts, sunglasses and rollerblades.

Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

