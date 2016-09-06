Surrey robbery suspect charged

Video still of robbery suspect Surrey RCMP sent out in June.

SURREY — A Surrey woman has been charged in connection with a robbery on May 28 in Fleetwood where a store clerk was slashed with a knife.

Police say Leah Furrie, 28, was arrested on Aug. 30 and has been charged with robbery and assault with a weapon. Furrie has been released on bail with conditions pending her next court appearance.

The robbery happened May 28 at about 11 p.m., in the 15500-block of Fraser Highway. Police say the woman entered a business demanding cash and she slashed the clerk's arm then ran away.

Police posted a bulletin in June with a video still of the suspect. "We're thankful that the clerk received only minor injuries," Corporal Scotty Schumann said at the time. "Our Victim Services Unit has been in touch with the victim to help her through this traumatic event."

Police said Surrey's robbery unit received a tip from a loss prevention officer.

