Pedestrian killed on 152nd Street in Surrey

Surrey RCMP investigate at the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash.

GUILDFORD — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a minivan in Guildford Thursday afternoon.

Police received a call at 2:15 p.m. that a woman had been struck by a southbound vehicle in the 8000-block of 152nd Street.

Speed and alcohol are not believed to be a factor, police say, and the driver remained at the scene and is co-operating.

A Ford Freestar minivan was at the scene with damage to its front hood and windshield and a pair of runners lay on the road behind the vehicle.

Surrey RCMP remained on scene late Thursday afternoon in front of Guildford Golf & Country Club and 152nd Street is closed in both directions from 82nd to 76th avenues.

The Now