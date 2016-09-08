- Home
News
Pedestrian killed on 152nd Street in Surrey
Surrey RCMP investigate at the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash.
GUILDFORD — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a minivan in Guildford Thursday afternoon.
Police received a call at 2:15 p.m. that a woman had been struck by a southbound vehicle in the 8000-block of 152nd Street.
Speed and alcohol are not believed to be a factor, police say, and the driver remained at the scene and is co-operating.
A Ford Freestar minivan was at the scene with damage to its front hood and windshield and a pair of runners lay on the road behind the vehicle.
Surrey RCMP remained on scene late Thursday afternoon in front of Guildford Golf & Country Club and 152nd Street is closed in both directions from 82nd to 76th avenues.
The Now
