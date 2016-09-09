  • Connect with Us

News

New North Delta venue for 2016 Terry Fox Run

  • by  BC
  • posted Sep 9, 2016 at 1:00 PM

On September 18, 2016 at 10:00 a.m., runners in North Delta will again take to the street to honour the legacy of Terry Fox and to raise money in the fight against cancer.

This year, the North Delta Terry Fox Run is traveling a new route, leaving from the North Delta Recreation Centre instead of Sungod Arena.

“It gives us a chance to engage a different part of North Delta,” said Patti Olsen, the long time organizer of the North Delta Terry Fox Run, “and to reinvigorate our many regular runners.”

The family friendly event will have 2, 5, and 10 kilometre routes, a bbq, and will again be assisted by members of the Delta Fire and Delta Police departments.

“Both the Delta Police and Delta Fire departments have been big supporters of the run over the years,” Olsen said, “as has the Corporation of Delta. The run couldn’t take place without their assistance and the assistance of many generous donors from the community.”

On site registration for the run starts at 9:00 a.m. To pre-register, donate or for more information visit terryfox.org or email info@terryfoxrun.org.

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event