New North Delta venue for 2016 Terry Fox Run

On September 18, 2016 at 10:00 a.m., runners in North Delta will again take to the street to honour the legacy of Terry Fox and to raise money in the fight against cancer.

This year, the North Delta Terry Fox Run is traveling a new route, leaving from the North Delta Recreation Centre instead of Sungod Arena.

“It gives us a chance to engage a different part of North Delta,” said Patti Olsen, the long time organizer of the North Delta Terry Fox Run, “and to reinvigorate our many regular runners.”

The family friendly event will have 2, 5, and 10 kilometre routes, a bbq, and will again be assisted by members of the Delta Fire and Delta Police departments.