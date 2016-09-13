Surrey man charged with aggravated assault in Taphouse Bar stabbing

Surrey resident Brandon Teixeira, 25, has been charged in connection to a bouncer being stabbed in the neck outside Taphouse pub in June.

GUILDFORD — A Surrey man has been arrested and charged in connection to a stabbing outside a Guildford bar last June.

Brandon Teixeira, 25, faces charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm after a bouncer was stabbed in the neck outside Taphouse pub.

It happened on June 26 around 1:15 a.m. The victim was taken to hospital. At the time, police said he was expected to recover.

Police say Teixeira was nabbed on Sept. 6 when the Surrey RCMP’s Strike Force Target team arrested him on an outstanding warrant for breach of a conditional sentence order.

Surrey RCMP say he was found after following up on leads, including video surveillance and several witness interviews.

Teixeira remains in custody pending his next court appearance.

With files from Tom Zytaruk