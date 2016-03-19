Police investigate neck stabbing in Surrey

Police and paramedics help a stabbing victim in Whalley on Wednesday afternoon

SURREY — A man was rushed to Royal Columbian Hospital in critical condition after he was stabbed in the neck in Whalley on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened shortly before 2 p.m., near 135A Street and 108th Avenue. Corporal Scotty Schumann said police arrested a man fleeing from the scene.

He was caught roughly one block away.

The stabbing victim was found nearby. A second man was also found nearby, suffering from a stab wound to his arm.

"It is unknown if this incident is related," Schumann said.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

