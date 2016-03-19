- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Opinion
- Focus
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
News
Police investigate neck stabbing in Surrey
Police and paramedics help a stabbing victim in Whalley on Wednesday afternoon
SURREY — A man was rushed to Royal Columbian Hospital in critical condition after he was stabbed in the neck in Whalley on Wednesday afternoon.
It happened shortly before 2 p.m., near 135A Street and 108th Avenue. Corporal Scotty Schumann said police arrested a man fleeing from the scene.
He was caught roughly one block away.
The stabbing victim was found nearby. A second man was also found nearby, suffering from a stab wound to his arm.
"It is unknown if this incident is related," Schumann said.
Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
tom.zytaruk@thenownewspaper.com
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.