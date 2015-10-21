Surrey police don't consider death suspicious after body found near creek

A hiker found a man's body near Quibble Creek in North Surrey on Wednesday afternoon.

SURREY — Police don't suspect a man whose body was found near a Surrey creek on Wednesday afternoon was the victim of foul play.

"It doesn't appear suspicious," Surrey RCMP Corporal Scotty Schumann said.

A hiker found the cadaver at about 2:50 p.m., near Quibble Creek in the 13600-block of 88th Avenue, and called police.

It happened just north of King George Boulevard, near Bear Creek Park.

Schumann said the B.C. Coroners Service is investigating.

"It's very early in this investigation however there has been no risk to public safety identified at this time," he said.

