Surrey RCMP arrest a suspect in three rollerblade robberies

SURREY — Surrey Mounties have arrested a suspect in connection with three armed robberies where a robber rolled into the businesses on rollerblades, gripping a knife.

Police said a robber threatened a clerk at a gas station with the knife, in the 15700-block of Fraser Highway, shortly before 9 p.m. on Aug. 21.

On Aug. 20, at 4:50 p.m., a bakery was robbed in the 15500-block of Fraser Highway and in this case staff were also threatened with a knife.

A gas station in the 9600-block of 128th Street was robbed on Sept. 4. "A knife was presented," Corporal Scotty Schumann said.

Surrey resident David Yasinsky, 30, has been charged with three counts of robbery.

