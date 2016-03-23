UPDATE: Surrey man dies after being stabbed in the neck in Whalley

SURREY — A Surrey man died in hospital Thursday after he was stabbed in the neck in Whalley on Wednesday afternoon.

The victim has been identified as Troy Clysdale, 49. He was rushed to Royal Columbian Hospital in critical condition after being stabbed shortly before 2 p.m., near 135A Street and 108th Avenue. Surrey RCMP Corporal Scotty Schumann said police arrested a man fleeing from the scene.

He was caught roughly one block away.

Boni-Muhammed Mutawakel, 20, had been charged with aggravated assault but Corporal Meghan Foster said the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team and the Surrey RCMP "are in consultation with Crown Counsel to determine if Mr. Mutawakel will face homicide-related charges." He remains in custody, she said.

"Although the motive has yet to be confirmed, it appears this incident began as a verbal dispute which escalated to violence with a tragic outcome.

"This event occurred in a public place during daytime hours," Foster noted. "We are looking to speak with more witnesses who were in the area at the time of this incident that may be able to provide valuable information to assist our investigation."

Police do not believe the victim and accused knew each other. Foster said she could not disclose what the argument was about as that constitutes evidence.

A second man was also found nearby, suffering from a stab wound to his arm.

"He is expected to survive," Foster said.

Schumann said it is "unknown if this incident is related."

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

