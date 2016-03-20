Surrey RCMP plans neighbourhood safety meetings

Surrey RCMP are planning another series of neighbourhood safety meetings this fall.

SURREY — The Surrey RCMP will hold another series of neighbourhood safety meetings for residents throughout the city this fall.

They focus on local crime trends, the latest policing initiatives, crime prevention, and reporting crime and suspicious activity.

The first meeting will be on Sept. 20 at Kirkbride Elementary school, at 12150 92nd Ave., with doors open at 6 p.m. This meeting will focus on the city centre, Guildford and Fleetwood.

The second meeting, to focus on Newton, Cloverdale and South Surrey, will be held at École Woodward Hill elementary school, at 6082 142nd St., will be held Oct. 13 with doors open at 6 p.m.

Surrey RCMP Superintendent Shawn Gill said a "key component or our strategy is working together with the community on a number of enforcement, prevention and intervention efforts aimed at supporting children, youth and families."

The Surrey RCMP is also planning to host a "large" community safety forum in October that will provide parents with tips on how to keep their children safe when using the Internet, but a date has not yet been determined.

