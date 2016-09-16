Surrey RCMP officer charged after 'Creep Catchers' sting

A screen grab from a Surrey Creep Catcher video shot last week in Surrey. The suspect, allegedly a Mountie, is seen running away.

By Stephanie Ip, PNG

SURREY — A Surrey RCMP officer has been charged after a police investigation into a Creep Catchers sting earlier this month.

Ryan LaForge, the president of the Surrey Chapter of Creep Catchers, says “Officer —” sent photos to a Creep Catchers decoy who was posing as a 15 year old girl.

Const. Dario Devic was charged Friday by the RCMP with one count of communicating with a person under the age of 16 for the purpose of sexual interference or sexual touching, and one count of breach of trust related to this duties.

On Sept. 7, the Surrey chapter of the vigilante group Creep Catchers gathered in a local parking lot to confront a man who had been communicating with a decoy working with the group.

In messages exchanged online, the man sent photos of a man wearing a police uniform and a man wearing a towel.

When a man arrived to meet what he thought was a 14-year-old girl, members of the vigilante group used a video camera to live-stream the encounter near Central City. In one video, which has been viewed online more than 30,000 times, Creep Catchers Surrey chapter president Ryan LaForge can be heard walking up to the man and saying, “Officer —, how are you? Creep Catchers.”

The man fled. RCMP launched and investigation. Two days later, RCMP announced an officer had been arrested. He was later released on bail.

Devic is expected in court on Oct. 19.